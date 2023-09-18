OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian's Eldest Son Saint West Compared to Controversial Dad Kanye West After He Flips Off Paparazzi

By:

Sep. 18 2023, Published 9:50 a.m. ET

Saint West's recent behavior in front of paparazzi didn't surprise anyone, as social media users have become used to the head-turning antics of his father, Kanye West, and his mom, Kim Kardashian.

While leaving his basketball game on Friday, September 15, the 7-year-old gave photographers the middle finger, causing the SKIMS founder to subtly scold him as she attempted to keep her cool in front of the cameras.

Kim Kardashian's son Saint flipped off photographers after his basketball game in Los Angeles.

In a video shared to YouTube, Saint can be seen wearing his basketball jersey while walking alongside a couple of his other little pals when he quickly flipped off the paparazzi before his mom covered his mouth with her hand, as he giggled to himself and headed inside a building.

For the outing, Kim embraced her hot mama status, stepping out in a pair of curve-hugging jeans, a black strapless top, nude pumps and black sunglasses. She completed her look by slicking back her hair and tying it back with a claw clip.

Saint's sister North West and his cousin Penelope Disick were also spotted with Kim and the tot.

Just like her younger brother, North, 10, fooled around with paparazzi as soon as she spotted them, holding up the peace sign and attempting to pick up Penelope, 11 — who seemed uninterested in participating in her cousin's silly games.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Saint West was compared to his father, Kanye, who has been shamed due to his offensive behavior.

After the fresh footage of Kim's kids virally spread across social media, critics couldn't help but comment on her children's behavior and ridiculed the mom-of-four to do a better job disciplining her children.

"Like father like son," one hater wrote, comparing Saint to his controversial dad — who has been ousted by society in recent years for spewing antisemitic statements, publicly supporting a white supremacist phrase and frolicking around Italy with his "wife" Bianca Censori, who never seems to be wearing enough clothing.

"So far North and Saint are their dad looks wise and personality/mood," another person pointed out via Twitter, while a third noted, "Kanye [is] his dad FOREAL."

A supporter of Saint defended his actions, admitting, "who can blame him," adding, "you guys are vultures."

