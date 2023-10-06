Kanye West's Strict 'Rules' for Wife Bianca Censori: Inside What the Rapper Lets Her Eat and Wear
Is Kanye West controlling Bianca Censori?
According to an insider, the wife of the rapper — whom he married in January without an official license — has been turned into a “radicalized” version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as West apparently tells Censori what to do in almost every aspect of her life.
“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” the source claimed. “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”
They continued: “She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal.”
The 28-year-old seemingly follows all these rules, as she's frequently seen in tight transparent outfits and flesh-colored clothing. She was even spotted alongside West topless while holding a pillow over her chest for modesty.
As for food, Censori has been spotted eating kebabs, ice cream and watermelon juice — which seem to be permitted by the “Heartless” singer.
The relationship has stirred up some concern from those close to the architect.
“A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,” a friend of the Australian native said.
“She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f--- off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom,” they added.
As OK! previously reported, this pal is not the only one worried for Censori, as comedian Kathy Griffin expressed her anxiety about the relationship in a recent TikTok.
"I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it's really all about being see-through," Griffin began the clip.
She pointed out that “we have not heard a peep out of her" since her romance with West started.
"I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia," the famous red-head continued. "She's gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."
The 62-year-old then recalled a moment where Censori allegedly performed an adult act on West while they were on a boat in Europe.
"When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a 'service' and we saw his bare b---, knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras, that to me just reeks of abuse," she stated. "Like 'get on your knees and do this now on a freaking water taxi.'"
"I don’t know her, I’m never going to meet her, but I just want to know what you guys think," Griffin concluded. "Because it just looks like something a really controlling dude would do."
