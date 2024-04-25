Julia Fox Reveals Why 1-Month Romance With Kanye West Left a 'Sour Taste' in Her Mouth
In 2022, Julia Fox dropped jaws when she began stepping out with Kanye West. And while their short romance upper her star power, she hates that many individuals only know her as the rapper's ex-girlfriend.
While chatting with InStyle, the mom-of-one, 34, was asked if there's "a way that people perceive you that doesn't go away."
"I mean, I think we all know what it is. Dating that man for a month — one month," she stated.
Though she didn't identify the Yeezy designer, 46, by name, the publication clarified Fox was indeed talking about him.
"And that's why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend. I know I'm so much more than that," the Uncut Gems actress explained. "And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They're only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy's partner."
"But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity. And I feel like I have to transcend that, and I want to break that mold, and I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me," Fox emphasized. "I did that for years. I'm good. I have established myself, and I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day I'll even be taken seriously."
The pair's romance took off in January 2022, about a year after the father-of-four split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
During their brief relationship, they often wore bizarre outfits, something Fox touched on her in memoir, revealing West was the one who dressed her.
In her tome, she confessed that they never slept together during their relationship.
In fact, Fox claimed she felt more like arm candy than a girlfriend to the "Stronger" vocalist.
"The only time he engages is when the camera is on us ... when he will grab me and kiss me passionately," the author wrote.
"As we post like puppets, I question his true intentions, feeling that this grand gesture is nothing more than a publicity stunt," she recalled of when she and her friends posed for images as West gave them expensive Birkin purses. "I'm disconnected from the moment. I try to find gratitude for the lavish gifts, but the feeling of insincerity lingers."
West went on to marry Bianca Censori in December 2022.
Fox was married to pilot Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020. They share one son.