Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Are 'Closer Than Ever' After Some Ups and Downs: Source

Source: mega
By:

Dec. 30 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have had their issues like every other married couple, but these days, they're doing better than ever.

“They’ve been through so much to find solid ground, but they’re closer than they ever were," an insider noted of the duo, who share twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Harry.

Source: mega

The pair got married in 2002.

Though a source claimed the two, who got married in 2002, were "close" to calling it quits, they were able to work things out.

“A lot of it was Julia calming down and realizing she needed to stop trying to control everything, which is her nature,” said the source. “Even though Danny is so mellow, it was affecting him.”

One of the alleged point of contention was making Los Angeles their current residence over San Francisco, which the actress, 56, allegedly prefers.

“Some things are more important,” continued the insider. “Family comes first. She’s still passionate and he’s still chill, but their personalities complement each other now.”

Source: mega

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are doing better than ever, a source claimed.

As OK! previously reported, the Pretty Woman starlet shared the secret to her long-lasting relationship earlier this month.

"My sister, who has been married for 25 years or 26 years, I think, she says the secret to a happy marriage is two bathroom sinks and two phone lines. Two sinks is important. I think marrying the right person is important, I think lots of kissing hello and goodbye is really, I think, a critical detail to daily life," the star shared on The View.

Source: mega

Julia Roberts recently revealed the secret to her long-lasting marriage.

Source: mega

Julia Roberts shares three kids with Danny Moder.

In 2022, the mom-of-three explained how she and Moder, 54, balance work and parenting.

“When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” she told CBS anchor Jane Pauley. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy. It’s just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true. The life that I have built with my husband [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

Star spoke to the source.

