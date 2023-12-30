Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Are 'Closer Than Ever' After Some Ups and Downs: Source

Though a source claimed the two, who got married in 2002, were "close" to calling it quits, they were able to work things out.

“A lot of it was Julia calming down and realizing she needed to stop trying to control everything, which is her nature,” said the source. “Even though Danny is so mellow, it was affecting him.”

One of the alleged point of contention was making Los Angeles their current residence over San Francisco, which the actress, 56, allegedly prefers.

“Some things are more important,” continued the insider. “Family comes first. She’s still passionate and he’s still chill, but their personalities complement each other now.”