Julia Roberts Appears Uninterested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance: Watch
Julia Roberts may be a fan of football and Taylor Swift's music, but she doesn't appear to be too invested in the singer's romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.
On Monday, December 4, the actress was chatting with reporters at the NYC premiere of her flick Leave the World Behind when the topic turned to sports.
After discussing her beloved San Francisco 49ers, the interviewer asked, "Now what about Kansas City?"
"I know, I love them too," the mother-of-three, 56, replied.
"And you're a big Taylor fan, too," the reporter noted, to which Roberts said, "Oh, yes."
"What do you think their nickname should be, Taylor and Travis?" the correspondent questioned. "Traylor?"
"I think lets just let them be the Kansas City Chiefs," the Oscar winner stated.
Roberts is one of the only celebrities who hasn't expressed excitement over the new couple. In fact, the same day the Pretty Woman star offered her opinion, actor Eric Stonestreet — who is a big KC Chiefs fan — gushed over the lovebirds during his appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.
"I love it. If Taylor wasn't dating Travis, I would be dating Travis. My fiancé might have a problem with that," the Modern Family alum, 52, quipped. "My point is — he's a great guy. I don't know Taylor, but I know him. He seems happy. It's great for human beings!"
Other famous faces who have commented on the unexpected pairing includes Katy Perry, Hilarie Burton and Gigi Hadid.
As OK! reported, the pair is still going strong, with Swift attending Kelce's most recent game in Wisconsin.
Prior to that, the Grammy winner, 33, was staying with the athlete, 34, in his Missouri home, as she wrapped up the 2023 leg of The Eras Tour in November. Though they both have busy schedules, they're dedicated to making time for one another over the next several months.
"Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]," an insider shared. "They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible."
"They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time," added the source.
The insider noted the blonde beauty is giving her man "unfettered access" to her private jet to make things even easier as she resumes the international leg of her tour in February.
"Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis," a separate source stated, revealing things are "getting very serious" between the stars despite having only first met this summer.
Extra spoke to Roberts.