OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Julianne Hough
PHOTOS

Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Slim Waist as She Celebrates Christmas at Home: Photo

Photo of Julianne Hough
Source: mega/@juleshough/instagram

Julianne Hough celebrated Christmas with a sultry bikini post.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 24 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Julianne Hough traded in her dance attire for a scandalous swimsuit.

The Dancing With the Stars host, 37, scorched in a black bikini top and cheeky white thong on Tuesday, December 23.

Hough popped a hip and leaned backward as she posed in front of a large Christmas tree in her living room. A pool could be seen in the background of the image.

Image of Julianne Hough is celebrating Christmas at home.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough is celebrating Christmas at home.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she cuddled up with her dog and lay on the ground, leaning on her mom Marianne Hough's leg.

"Christmas at home ❤️," Julianne captioned her post.

Bikini-Clad Julianne Hough Dances With Sasha Farber

Image of Julianne Hough danced in her bikini.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough danced in her bikini.

Hough has flaunted her fit figure all year long.

On November 8, the 37-year-old once again stripped down to her bikini while performing dance tricks in her backyard with DWTS pro Sasha Farber. She sported a brown and white polka-dot bathing suit as her shirtless costar flipped her backwards.

"New trick unlocked!!!! TRY IT!!! We don’t have fun at all, also this is right before I stepped in dog s--- 😂 @juleshough," they captioned a shared Instagram post.

MORE ON:
Julianne Hough

Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough frequently flaunts her fit figure via Instagram

Fans praised Julianne for not spilling out of her bikini.

"I would be scared my vag is coming out of my swim suit 🤷‍♀️🤣🙈," one person wrote, while another said, "Julianne girlllll. The trust you have in that bikini is amazing. 😂."

A third user credited the star’s toned physique, writing, "Uhhhh @juleshough body is teeeeaaaaa."

Julianne Hough Says 'Dancing With the Stars' Is 'Part of My DNA'

Image of Julianne Hough hosts 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough hosts 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Julianne’s recent bikini posts come amid her recent reflection on being a part of the Dancing With the Stars franchise since 2007.

"I feel like it’s just part of my DNA now, and I think that’s because I have been on the show for so many years in different roles, there’s almost a familiarity for other people as well," she told Variety in December. "My whole life has been dancing, and ballroom dancing specifically. So I’ve been in roles to help the celebrity feel comfortable so that they can come to me for anything, and the pros too. I also know what the judges are looking for. I feel lucky that I’ve just been able to grow up with this show and have it raise me."

The blonde beauty is a former pro and two-time Mirrorball champion but now hosts alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Julianne Hough cuddled up to her mom.
Source: @juleshough/Instagram

Julianne Hough cuddled up to her mom.

She also reflected on how she's seen the reality TV world change over time.

"Where we were 20 years ago, being a reality star was almost a bad taste in your mouth. It had this connotation. But today, with social media, everybody has a platform to show who they are," said Julianne. "It’s been more wildly — not just accepted, but embraced. It’s encouraged to show the authenticity of who you are. And I think the show is built on being vulnerable and authentic and showing progress and growth versus just showing the excellent results always."

