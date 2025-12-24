Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Slim Waist as She Celebrates Christmas at Home: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Julianne Hough traded in her dance attire for a scandalous swimsuit. The Dancing With the Stars host, 37, scorched in a black bikini top and cheeky white thong on Tuesday, December 23. Hough popped a hip and leaned backward as she posed in front of a large Christmas tree in her living room. A pool could be seen in the background of the image.

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough is celebrating Christmas at home.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she cuddled up with her dog and lay on the ground, leaning on her mom Marianne Hough's leg. "Christmas at home ❤️," Julianne captioned her post.

Bikini-Clad Julianne Hough Dances With Sasha Farber

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough danced in her bikini.

Hough has flaunted her fit figure all year long. On November 8, the 37-year-old once again stripped down to her bikini while performing dance tricks in her backyard with DWTS pro Sasha Farber. She sported a brown and white polka-dot bathing suit as her shirtless costar flipped her backwards. "New trick unlocked!!!! TRY IT!!! We don’t have fun at all, also this is right before I stepped in dog s--- 😂 @juleshough," they captioned a shared Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough frequently flaunts her fit figure via Instagram

Fans praised Julianne for not spilling out of her bikini. "I would be scared my vag is coming out of my swim suit 🤷‍♀️🤣🙈," one person wrote, while another said, "Julianne girlllll. The trust you have in that bikini is amazing. 😂." A third user credited the star’s toned physique, writing, "Uhhhh @juleshough body is teeeeaaaaa."

Julianne Hough Says 'Dancing With the Stars' Is 'Part of My DNA'

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough hosts 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Julianne’s recent bikini posts come amid her recent reflection on being a part of the Dancing With the Stars franchise since 2007. "I feel like it’s just part of my DNA now, and I think that’s because I have been on the show for so many years in different roles, there’s almost a familiarity for other people as well," she told Variety in December. "My whole life has been dancing, and ballroom dancing specifically. So I’ve been in roles to help the celebrity feel comfortable so that they can come to me for anything, and the pros too. I also know what the judges are looking for. I feel lucky that I’ve just been able to grow up with this show and have it raise me." The blonde beauty is a former pro and two-time Mirrorball champion but now hosts alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Source: @juleshough/Instagram Julianne Hough cuddled up to her mom.