Julie Chrisley Says She 'Misses' Husband Todd 'So Much It Hurts' in Emotional Letter From Prison: 'It Makes Me Sad'
Distance might make the heart grow fonder, but it doesn't change how much Julie Chrisley longs for the day she can see her husband, Todd Chrisley again.
The convicted fraudsters — who are both serving separate prison sentences for fraud — haven't been able to communicate since January 2023, when they both surrendered themselves to jails in different states.
Julie has documented her experience via letters to her family, some of which her daughter Savannah shared with the public during the Tuesday, February 27, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.
The very first letter from Julie dated back to January 17, 2023, the day the matriarch first reported to prison in Lexington, Ky., to begin her sentence, now reduced to five years, and Todd started his also-reduced 10-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.
"I knew my life was about to change forever. My husband and I stood in our bedroom right in front of our prayer bench and said our goodbyes. We hugged, we kissed and we prayed before he walked out the door heading to Pensacola, Florida with Savannah, Grayson and Nic," Julie expressed in the message written from behind bars.
Todd was surrounded by his son, daughter and seemingly Savannah's former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles — who devastatingly died in a motorcycle accident in September 2023 — while Julie was accompanied by her parents and Chase, "the child that made [her] a mother," along with their "dear friend" Chad.
"This would be the last time I would speak to my husband face to face," Julie explained. "We talked on the phone during his ride to Pensacola, I called one last time before I self surrendered to the camp in Lexington."
She continued: "What a sobering thought, the man I had lived with, raised a family with and loved more than life itself is now temporarily residing in Florida, and me in Kentucky."
In another letter shared by Savannah, Julie admitted, "I miss Todd so much that it hurts. I've never gone this long without talking to him. So many people know us here, so they're always talking about him, which I love but it still makes me sad too."
An additional letter showcased Julie's upset emotions about the situation, as she penned: "It was great seeing the kids and Mom and Dad this week, but I miss Todd so bad. I miss his voice. I miss being able to lay in bed beside each other. I miss my person. I called Chase in the middle of the afternoon and gosh, I worry about my kids so much. I only talked to him for a minute and then followed it up with an email. ... I also went to a building for x-rays on my feet."