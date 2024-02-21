Todd Chrisley Accuses Prison of Limiting Religious Privileges to 'Intimidate' Him for Doing Interviews
Todd Chrisley alleged his prison is punishing him for choosing to speak with the media by limiting his access to religious services.
The reality star, who has been housed at a minimum security prison camp in Pensacola, Flo., since January 2023, sat down with Brian Entin for an interview set to air on Wednesday night, February 21, to discuss what his life has been like since his incarceration.
"They had sent the priest out of here, in the middle of his service, made him leave," Chrisley claimed before clarifying, "They have never found any contraband in there."
"This is the second time they did it, and they did this one this morning, because they got word that I was going to be doing another interview with NewsNation," he continued. "So that was their way of trying to intimidate me."
"I just walked out and said ‘It ain’t gonna change what I’m gonna say,'" he added.
This isn't the first time Chrisley has complained about how he's been treated at the correctional facility. In a prior interview, he claimed his daughter was sent a photograph taken of him while he was sleeping and told to pay them $2,600 for his "protection."
He also claimed there were recordings of prison staff saying that Chrisley needed to be "humbled" now that he's behind bars.
"I’ve been told this by a staff member — one of the ways she’s trying to break me is by cutting down what you can buy in commissary," he continued. "So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week. She cut it down to six, and from six it went to three. She had not given a reason — when I asked her about it, she said commissary is a privilege, not a right."
Aside from alleged safety and privilege-related concerns, the television personality also insisted the facility itself was "disgustingly filthy." "The food is literally, I’m not exaggerating — the food is dated and it’s out of date by, at minimum, a year," he said. "It’s a year past expiration. And they are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting a thousand calories a day."
"You’ve got rats, you’ve got squirrels in the storage facility where the food is," he alleged. "They just covered it up with plastic and then tore the ceiling out because of all the black mold and found a dead cat in the ceiling, and it dropped down on the top of the food."
NewsNation spoke with Chrisley about his alleged treatment prior to the interview.