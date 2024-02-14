Imprisoned Todd and Julie Chrisley Unable to Communicate on Valentine's Day as Lengthy Sentences Drag On
Roses are red and violets are blue, but all Todd and Julie Chrisley will see on Valentine's Day are orange jumpsuits.
On Wednesday, February 14, couples everywhere will celebrate the holiday of love — not the convicted fraudsters, however, as they remain behind bars in separate federal prisons.
While Todd and Julie's lawyer, Jay Surgent, claimed the pair couldn't get in touch with each other on Valentine's Day due to rules permitting inmates from contacting other inmates in different federal prisons, the Federal Bureau of Prisons clarified the couple actually could have —they just needed to get planned approval beforehand, according to a news publication.
It seems the Chrisley Knows Best stars failed to follow proper protocol, meaning Todd will spend the day inside of Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida without his wife, who is locked up at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.
Todd is more than one year in to his initial 12-year prison sentence, which was reduced to 10 years in September 2023. His release date is January 22, 2023.
Julie had 14 months knocked off her shorter prison sentence, with her release date currently planned for October 19, 2028.
Aside from missing his longtime lover, Todd, who tied the knot with Julie in 1996, has faced a series of other problems during his time behind bars.
The Chrisley patriarch's attorney revealed his client wants to conduct an investigation against FPC Pensacola prison administration for mail theft, general corruption and other issues, as Todd said he hasn't been receiving mail he was expecting.
Like Todd's point of view on the no-contact V-Day situation, the BOP contradicted his claims, insisting all inmates receive their mail in a prompt timeframe.
Among his long list of complaints since finding himself in police custody for the next decade, the religious reality star has complained about the allegedly disturbing conditions inside of his prison.
As OK! previously reported, Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah has repeatedly vocalized her concerns with her parents' prisons.
"My mom's in a facility that has no air, but yet, there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it's inhumane for them not to have air," the 26-year-old claimed during an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.
Her brother Chase, who made an appearance on an episode of the podcast, added: "They both have no air conditioning. They are both in states where it gets to be 100 plus degrees, and there's no air conditioning."
Todd himself spoke out about his awful experience in jail during an in-prison interview toward the end of last year.
"The food is literally, I'm not exaggerating this … the food is dated. It's out of date by at a minimum a year. It's a year past expiration," he shared, while calling his cell "disgustingly filthy."
