Todd Chrisley Claims Fellow Inmate Tried to Blackmail Daughter Savannah for '$2,600 a Month' for Photo of Him in Prison

Todd alleged the prison guards have been "literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting … I don't know that they're getting 1,000 calories a day."

Tensions between the television star and the staff at the Pensacola, Fla., facility have come to the point where Todd heard one of the wardens "trying to break me by cutting down what you can buy in commissary."

"So, before she came here, you could buy 12 packs of tuna a week and she cut it down to six and then it went from six to three. She had not given a reason," he noted. "When I asked her about it, she said, 'Commissary is a privilege, not a right.'"