Julie Chrisley's Mother's Day Brunch Behind Bars Revealed as She Continues Prison Sentence for Fraud
Julie Chrisley's Mother's Day will look a lot different this year.
While the Chrisley Knows Best star continues her seven-year prison sentence for tax fraud, what Julie will be feasting on during her special holiday has been revealed — and it's not the lavish meal she's accustomed to!
Officials at the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky (FMC Lexington) told Radar that Julie will be served a breakfast of scrambled eggs, oven-brown potatoes, french toast with syrup, or whole wheat bread with jelly, on Sunday, May 14.
For lunch, the matriarch will dine on either a beef or soy taco alternative with sides of cilantro rice, black beans and corn — with toppings including shredded cheese and salsa.
Though Julie has not seen nor communicated with her husband, Todd Chrisley — who is located at FPC Pensacola in Florida — since they both surrendered to their respective prisons four months ago for running a bank fraud and tax evasion scheme, she may be paid a visit by her children, Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10, on Mother's Day.
Savannah recently revealed her mom has been struggling without Todd by her side, as they have been inseparable for the past three decades.
"I don't think there's a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad," Savannah explained during an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. "They don't get to talk. So we're like, what, four months in, almost, and being together almost 30 years and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months is a lot."
"She actually sent me 30 to 40 days' worth of letters. It was just like her daily diary, journal," the Growing Up Chrisley alum said of her mom. "I'll eventually put them out, read them at some point to give people updates on how they are doing and what was going through their minds."
"It was a lot to read. It was tough to see the accounts of her day and things she's scared of or nervous about. Just, all the thoughts that go through her mind and not having my dad with her, that's the biggest thing," she sadly noted.