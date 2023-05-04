Lindsie Chrisley Addresses Rumors of a Feud With Julie Chrisley, Reveals if She'll Visit Stepmom in Prison
Lindsie Chrisley is anxiously awaiting the day she and 10-year-old son Jackson can visit Julie Chrisley in jail.
Though the reality star has visited father Todd Chrisley in his Florida prison after he began his 12-year sentence in January, she's yet to see her stepmom face-to-face in Kentucky — but it's not for a lack of trying.
"There were some rumors that went around after our last podcast episode that the reason that I have not seen Julie was because she doesn't want to see me, and that is just untrue," the 33-year-old stated on the Wednesday, May 3, episode of her "The Southern Tea" podcast.
The mom-of-one — whose half-sister Savannah Chrisley, 25, has seen the matriarch — was chatting with grandmother Nanny Faye Chrisley when she said, "You can speak to the process that you had to go through to even be able to see her and could probably confirm that the process for her looked very differently than the process for us with my dad."
Nanny Faye, Todd's 79-year-old mother, explained she was able to get in since she was amongst the first to make it onto Julie's visitor list, though Lindsie noted she's on the waitlist as well.
Making things even more stressful is Lindsie and Julie's lack of communication, as the former complained it's "been such a process" emailing with her since the incarcerated mother-of-three's email is "very delayed."
Nanny Faye agreed, noting that on the other hand, the patriarch see his emails the same day they're sent.
"He'll respond right back to you," she shared. "Julie, I email them every morning by six o'clock. I have sent them an email. She won't get hers for four or five days."
Fortunately, the podcast host has been able to have a phone call or two with Julie.
"When I did talk to her, it was so good to hear her voice, and she shared her desire for [Lindsie's son] Jackson and I to come and visit," she spilled. "As soon as school is out, given that the approval has gone through and I have been cleared to physically visit, then I will be taking him."
As OK! reported, Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars for tax and bank fraud-related charges, with husband Todd receiving a 12-year sentence.