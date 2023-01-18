Julie Chrisley's Phone Privileges In Jail Revealed: 15-Minute Calls, No Business Talk & More
Julie Chrisley will likely be on her best behavior as she serves out a seven-year sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kent. — otherwise, she won't be able to keep in touch with her beloved family.
Radar reported phone calls are regulated to 15-minute intervals, with the facility's rule book stating their "policy specifically allows inmates to make one call every three months," though if an inmate is exhibiting good behavior, "there is no specific limit on the number of phone calls that an inmate may make."
Nonetheless, she's given only 300 minutes of call time each month, which equals twenty 15-minute calls.
The handbook also revealed Chrisley, 50, has to pay for her minutes via her commissary account, and she isn't allowed to trade with others for more time.
"Inmates found to be sharing their telephone account with other inmates will result in disciplinary action taken with all inmates involved," the handbook revealed, adding prisoners also can't utilize "three-way calls, call forwarding ... or ANY circumstance in which the party called establishes third party telephone contact."
The reality star is allowed to contact up to 30 phone numbers, but none of her calls can be can be about business ventures. Unfortunately, she won't be able to chat with husband Todd, 53, who reported to serve his 12-year sentence at Florida's FPC Pensacola on the same day she surrendered to hers.
However, they are allowed to send each other letters and emails, and if their wardens permit, physical packages.
As the couple began their respective jail stints, their daughter Savannah, 25, vowed on social media that she'll "forever fight" for her parents' freedom.
"I have committed myself to figuring out what that is and for us to get to the other side of this so that we can help other people who are going through things like this," she added on an episode of her podcast.
Savannah admitted she's stressed by her family's ordeal, as she's also looking after 16-year-old brother, Grayson, and 10-year-old niece, Chloe, who her parents took in since Todd's son Kyle allegedly couldn't' care for her properly.