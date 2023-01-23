Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars.
According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day.
Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the lowest rating is called last."
"Lockers must be neatly arranged inside and out, and all shelving must be neat and clean. Chairs are assigned to each cell, and will not be defaced or marked in any manner by the inmate," the handbook explained of life inside the Kentucky jail. "Everyone is responsible for cleaning up after themselves."
The matriarch will have to be on top of all of her tasks as there will be supervisors checking on her tidiness often. Julie will be "expected to be standing bedside during official counts held at 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM on weekdays, and 10:00 AM, 4:00 PM, and 10:00 PM on weekends and holidays."
"Inmates must actually be seen at all counts, even if the inmate must be awakened" unless "the inmates are on out-counts in areas such as Food Service, Health Services, Visiting, etc," the rules stated.
The reality star's world took a complete 180 after surrendering herself to begin a seven-year sentence for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion on Tuesday, January, 17.
Julie's husband, Todd Chrisley, began his own 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida on the same day. Despite being apart for over a decade, the married couple will be able to communicate through letters and emails.
"There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, during an episode of their "Chrisley Confessions" podcast before heading off to serve her time. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever."