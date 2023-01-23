Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence

"Lockers must be neatly arranged inside and out, and all shelving must be neat and clean. Chairs are assigned to each cell, and will not be defaced or marked in any manner by the inmate," the handbook explained of life inside the Kentucky jail. "Everyone is responsible for cleaning up after themselves."

The matriarch will have to be on top of all of her tasks as there will be supervisors checking on her tidiness often. Julie will be "expected to be standing bedside during official counts held at 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM on weekdays, and 10:00 AM, 4:00 PM, and 10:00 PM on weekends and holidays."