Julie Chrisley & Disgraced 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Jailed At Same Facility In Kentucky

On Tuesday, January 17, the Chrisley Knows Best star surrendered herself to begin a seven year sentence for bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.

The former cheerleading champ checked in last August to carry out his 12 year sentence for sex crimes involving minors. Despite being placed in a health specialized jail, neither party is in need of extra medical attention.

According to Harris' attorney, Todd Pugh, the 23-year-old has made peace with his incarcerated life. "He has acclimated himself to custodial life and is participating in every type of self-betterment program available," the lawyer noted of his client, who pleaded guilty in February 2022 to sexually assaulting one boy, 15, and paying an additional male, 17, to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.