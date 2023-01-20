Julie Chrisley & Disgraced 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Jailed At Same Facility In Kentucky
Two major reality stars are currently imprisoned at the same facility.
Julie Chrisley and Cheer star Jerry Harris are both jailed at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, although the notable inmates will not be seeing much of each other during their time behind bars.
According to insiders connected to the minimum security satellite camp, the male and female prisoners are kept apart in separate sections in the facility.
On Tuesday, January 17, the Chrisley Knows Best star surrendered herself to begin a seven year sentence for bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.
The former cheerleading champ checked in last August to carry out his 12 year sentence for sex crimes involving minors. Despite being placed in a health specialized jail, neither party is in need of extra medical attention.
According to Harris' attorney, Todd Pugh, the 23-year-old has made peace with his incarcerated life. "He has acclimated himself to custodial life and is participating in every type of self-betterment program available," the lawyer noted of his client, who pleaded guilty in February 2022 to sexually assaulting one boy, 15, and paying an additional male, 17, to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.
On the other hand, Chrisley may still be getting used to calling the facility home without her husband, Todd Chrisley — who will also be imprisoned for twelve years in Florida — and children by her side.
The matriarch will not have free access to call her family as phone conversations are regulated to 15-minute intervals, with the policy stating they "allow inmates to make one call every three months." However, if on her best behavior "there is no specific limit on the number of phone calls that an inmate may make."
The moments leading up to Chrisley's freedom being taken from her were "emotional" as she said her goodbyes to the people she loves. “Todd and Julie spent all yesterday with their family, and it was an extremely emotional time. There were lots of tears and no one knew what to say because there was nothing that they could say which would change anything,” an insider revealed.
TMZ spoke to sources connected to Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.