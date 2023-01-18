Inside Todd & Julie Chrisley's 'Emotional' Final Moments Before Prison: 'This Is So Hard On All Of Them'
Todd and Julie Chrisley savored their last moments of freedom.
Before surrendering to their respective prisons on Tuesday, January 17, for a combined 19 years of incarceration, the married couple stayed close to their children, family and friends.
“Todd and Julie spent all yesterday with their family, and it was an extremely emotional time. There were lots of tears and no one knew what to say because there was nothing that they could say which would change anything,” an insider close to the Chrisley Knows Best stars revealed.
“Todd and Julie knew that they had run out of options, and this was it," the source said of the disgraced reality stars' attempt to appeal their fraud convictions. “Todd is insisting that he will fight the good fight and he is putting all his eggs in one basket with this appeal. They have not accepted responsibility for this, and they are not going to. They truly believe that they were failed by the system."
The patriarch reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida where he will serve 12 years as an inmate. While the matriarch was also supposed to be located at a facility in the sunshine state, she was moved to Federal Medical Center Lexington, Kentucky at the last minute, which will make it easier for her children to visit her for the next seven years.
“Julie’s last-minute change to Kentucky was a slight moment of joy for them because most of the kids live in Tennessee, which is only one state over. Todd’s location in Pensacola Florida is another story and it will not be as easy to visit him,” the insider stated. “This is so hard on all of them right now.”
In June 2022, Todd — who was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud, and bank fraud — and Julie — who was charged with tax fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States — were convicted by a Georgia jury on all counts.
HollywoodLife spoke to the source about the Chrisley's last moments of freedom.