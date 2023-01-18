Inside Todd & Julie Chrisley's 'Emotional' Final Moments Before Prison: 'This Is So Hard On All Of Them'

“Todd and Julie knew that they had run out of options, and this was it," the source said of the disgraced reality stars' attempt to appeal their fraud convictions. “Todd is insisting that he will fight the good fight and he is putting all his eggs in one basket with this appeal. They have not accepted responsibility for this, and they are not going to. They truly believe that they were failed by the system."

The patriarch reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida where he will serve 12 years as an inmate. While the matriarch was also supposed to be located at a facility in the sunshine state, she was moved to Federal Medical Center Lexington, Kentucky at the last minute, which will make it easier for her children to visit her for the next seven years.