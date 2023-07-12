Savannah Chrisley Claims Parents Todd and Julie Were Targeted and Wrongfully Charged for Fraud: 'The Government Overreach Is Baffling!'

"I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU MAMA AND DADDY #holdthegovernmentaccountable," Savannah wrote alongside a photo of the patriarch and his wife — who are currently serving their respective sentences. Todd was ordered to 12 years behind bars, while Julie will be incarcerated for seven years.

In the following slide, the 25-year-old shared the biography of criminal defense attorney Jay Sargent who recently joined the reality stars' legal defense team in an attempt to overturn the couple's convictions. In the write-up, the established legal mind claimed an "alleged abuse of power and actions by the prosecutors and investigators within the Georgia Department of Revenue" had taken place in Todd and Julie's case.