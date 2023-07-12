Savannah Chrisley Claims Parents Todd and Julie Were Targeted and Wrongfully Charged for Fraud: 'The Government Overreach Is Baffling!'
Savannah Chrisley is continuing to fight for her parents' freedom.
On Tuesday, July 11, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to her Instagram Story to claim that the government targeted and wrongfully charged Todd and Julie Chrisley with tax evasion and bank fraud, ultimately landing them in prison for a combined total of 19 years.
"I WILL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU MAMA AND DADDY #holdthegovernmentaccountable," Savannah wrote alongside a photo of the patriarch and his wife — who are currently serving their respective sentences. Todd was ordered to 12 years behind bars, while Julie will be incarcerated for seven years.
In the following slide, the 25-year-old shared the biography of criminal defense attorney Jay Sargent who recently joined the reality stars' legal defense team in an attempt to overturn the couple's convictions. In the write-up, the established legal mind claimed an "alleged abuse of power and actions by the prosecutors and investigators within the Georgia Department of Revenue" had taken place in Todd and Julie's case.
"IT CAN HAPPEN TO ANYONE!! The government overreach is baffling!" Savannah warned her followers in the third Story, adding a poll to ask whether the public would be OK with the government lying.
The blonde beauty then shared photos of alleged text messages from Josh Waites, the former Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue's Office of special investigations, posing for snaps in the Chrisleys' home in 2017 with captions that read, "Look at me In todd's chair" and "Todd's bed."
In another slide, Savannah provided more legal documents alongside the caption, "THE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL SUBSTANTIATES MOST OF OUR CLAIMS."
"Why should you care about this?" Savannah penned before launching into the allegations. "There was not a criminal case at the time. The GOVERNMENT used lies in order to obtain a report on all financials. The GOVERNMENT said that we were involved in MONEY LAUNDERING and TERRORISM in order to obtain this specific report. With this much power...the US GOVERNMENT WILL destroy its people! OVERREACH AT IT'S FINEST!"
In June 2022, Todd and Julie were found guilty by a jury of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million. Both surrendered to their respective sentences in January.