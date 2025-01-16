Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Told Him He Should Get a Nose Job on 'It Ends With Us' Set in New $400 Million Countersuit
Justin Baldoni didn’t like Blake Lively’s joke.
According to the Jane the Virgin alum’s new countersuit against his It Ends With Us costar, 37, she allegedly suggested Baldoni, 40, should get a nose job while they filmed the blockbuster based on Colleen Hoover’s novel.
The $400 million lawsuit against the Gossip Girl star, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane's firm Vision PR, Inc., claimed Lively "began to joke about Baldoni’s nose, which he laughed off and joked in turn, even as Lively joked that he should get plastic surgery.”
The incident allegedly occurred while the duo was working on a "romance montage" for the movie.
Baldoni’s Thursday, January 16, countersuit came after Lively filed against the actor in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and attempting to “destroy” her career.
In court documents obtained by OK!, Baldoni’s latest legal action alleged Lively was "determined to make Baldoni the real-life villain in her story" to distract from her "tone-deaf" promotion of It Ends With Us.
"Had Lively chosen to merely ride out the self-inflicted press catastrophe she faced in August 2024, the public would likely have moved on and never known the truth about her," the paperwork stated. "They would have never known that she deliberately and systematically robbed Plaintiffs Justin Baldoni ('Baldoni') and Wayfarer Studios, LLC ('Wayfarer') of their movie."
- Justin Baldoni 'Plans to Release Every Single Text Message' Between Himself and Blake Lively When He Files Countersuit Against Her
- Nick Viall Admits Justin Baldoni Seemed Fake When He Appeared on Reality Star's Podcast, Says He 'Wasn't Surprised' by 'It Ends With Us' Drama
- Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Drama Explained: Controversial Press Tour, Bombshell Lawsuit and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The lawsuit continued: "No one except the parties involved would have known that she used threats and extortion to relegate the colleagues she once highly praised to a basement to sit out their own premiere, while she enjoyed the spotlight of a premiere and afterparty that was ultimately co-financed by both Wayfarer and Sony. She would have gotten away with these things and more, because Baldoni, focused entirely on seeing the film succeed, would have held his tongue, as he had through the year and a half that Lively tormented him, his family, and his partners."
Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman addressed the bombshell filing in a statement.
"This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media,” he said.
"It is clear based on our own all-out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real-time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret. Blake Lively was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth," he claimed of the mother-of-four.
"Let’s not forget, Ms. Lively and her team attempted to bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons through their own dangerous manipulation of the media before even taking any actual legal action. We know the truth, and now the public does too," Freedman added. "Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie."