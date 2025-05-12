or
Justin Baldoni Breaks Silence on Instagram as He Pens Emotional Tribute to His Mom Amid Blake Lively Legal Drama

justin baldoni fan support amid court battle
Source: MEGA; @justinbaldoni/Instagram

Justin Baldoni posted an emotional Mother’s Day tribute amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.

May 12 2025, Published 7:34 a.m. ET

Justin Baldoni is putting the focus on the women who raised and support him — even while he’s in the middle of a messy legal battle.

The It Ends With Us actor and director, who’s currently caught up in a headline-making lawsuit with Blake Lively, returned to Instagram with a heartfelt post on Mother’s Day.

justin baldoni breaks silence tribute mom blake lively legal drama
Source: @justinbaldoni/Instagram

The actor posted a touching message to his wife and mom.

Source: @justinbaldoni/Instagram
"My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it. Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love," he wrote, referring to his mom, Sharon Baldoni, and his wife, Emily Baldoni, who’s the mom of their two kids: Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all ❤️,” Justin added, posting a sweet family photo along with his message.

justin baldoni mothers day post blake lively drama
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni posted on Instagram for Mother’s Day.

Of course, fans rallied around Justin in the comments section.

“good men are raised by good women ❤️✊🏼,” one fan wrote, while another added, “We support you Justin ❤️.”

A third user shared, “As a mom raising boys, your words give me so much hope for the kind of men they can grow into. Rooting for you, Justin. 🫶🏻.”

Someone else wrote, “We love the family man that you are, we’re all on your side.”

Another fan added, “Baldoni, you are a true example of integrity and dedication. We're standing by you, every step of the way, until justice is served. You have our full support. #teamBaldoni.”

baldoni breaks silence instagram tribute mom
Source: MEGA

The director-actor praised his mom and wife for their strength.

This marks Justin’s first Instagram post since December 10, 2024, when he announced It Ends With Us was “now on Netflix in America.”

But things took a dramatic turn just 11 days later.

blake lively dismisses lawsuit against justin baldoni
Source: MEGA

Fans showed strong support for Justin Baldoni in the comments section.

On December 21, 2024, court documents revealed that Blake was suing Justin for alleged sexual harassment and claimed he tried to "destroy" her career — as previously reported by OK!.

The legal battle heated up when Justin fired back with a $400 million defamation countersuit in January 2025. He named not only Blake but also her husband, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane and Leslie’s company, Vision PR Inc.

baldoni vs lively legal case update
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively recently filed to dismiss the lawsuit.

Now, the situation might finally be cooling down. In March, Blake filed to dismiss Justin's lawsuit against her, saying she “has suffered greatly by speaking up and pursuing legal claims” and needed “the courage to speak up.”

Her attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, released a statement about the situation.

"This lawsuit is a profound abuse of the legal process that has no place in federal court. California law now expressly prohibits suing victims who make the decision to speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in a lawsuit or in the press,” they stated.

They added, “This meritless and retaliatory lawsuit runs head first into three legal obstacles, including the litigation, fair report, and sexual harassment privileges, the latter of which contains a mandatory fee-shifting provision that will require the likes of … Wayfarer Studios, and others that brought frivolous defamation claims against Ms. Lively to pay damages. In other words, in an epic self-own, the Wayfarer Parties’ attempt to sue Ms. Lively ‘into oblivion’ has only created more liability for them, and deservedly so, given what they have done.”

