Blake Lively's Counterattack: Actress Claims Justin Baldoni's Unedited 'It Ends With Us' Footage Proves Her 'Discomfort'

"Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning," Lively's attorney told a news outlet. "Every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint."

"The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character," the statement continued. "Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance."