Blake Lively's Counterattack: Actress Claims Justin Baldoni's Unedited 'It Ends With Us' Footage Proves Her 'Discomfort'
Hours after Justin Baldoni's legal team shared 10 minutes of raw footage that they claimed allegedly proved the director did not sexually harass costar Blake Lively while filming It Ends With Us, her attorney released a statement insisting it did just the opposite.
"Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning," Lively's attorney told a news outlet. "Every frame of the released footage corroborates, to the letter, what Ms. Lively described in Paragraph 48 of her Complaint."
"The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward Ms. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character," the statement continued. "Every moment of this was improvised by Mr. Baldoni with no discussion or consent in advance."
The lawyer pointed out this could be seen as problematic because Baldoni was not only an actor in a scene, but also Lively's "boss" as both director and the head of the studio.
"The video shows Ms. Lively leaning away and repeatedly asking for the characters to just talk," the statement noted. "Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort. They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching. No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without their consent."
As OK! previously reported, the unedited video revealed Baldoni and Lively slow dancing for a romantic scene that would later be used as a part of a montage in the film. This allowed the costars to have an out-of-character conversation about their acting choices and relationships while filming.
One moment in the footage revealed Lively saying it was "nice" for them to talk throughout the scene, noting it would be "more romantic" that way and would make viewers wonder what the characters were discussing.
Later in the clip, Baldoni put his face near Lively's neck. She replied, "I'm probably getting spray tan on you," to which he said it "smells good."
The footage also appeared to address Baldoni's allegation that the Gossip Girl star told him he should get a nose job. At one point, the director quipped his nose was "so big."
"Yes, I was hoping that we could address this," Lively responded. "It’s not too late. Just gotta shut down. Gotta call an insurance month, and just deal with that. Just kidding."
