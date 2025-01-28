Justin Baldoni Admits He's a 'Very Flawed Man' in Late-Night Apology Message Sent to Blake Lively as Legal Battle Rages On
Justin Baldoni released a 2 A.M. voice note of him apologizing to Blake Lively for his reactions while they were discussing script changes for It Ends With Us.
"I'm really sorry. I f---ed up. I will admit and apologize when I fail. I'm a very flawed man, as my wife will attest," he said in the message. "I'm gonna p--- you off, probably, but I will always apologize and find my way back to center. I'm sorry I made you feel that way. I will, for sure, do better."
He then appeared to reference her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her bestie Taylor Swift's support of her ideas for the script.
"D--- right, you've got great friends," he added. "We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact that they're two of the most creative people on the planet."
As OK! previously reported, Lively allegedly asked to adjust the wording of a few lines for a scene that took place on a rooftop. Baldoni later claimed he felt pressured and like he "needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script" after Swift praised Lively's script tweaks.
Later in the audio message, the director brought up Lively's past negative experiences in the film industry.
- Tyler, The Creator Apologizes To Selena Gomez In New Song For Past Justin Bieber Comments
- Furious Justin Bieber Goes On Rant Against 'Nightly Pop' Host Morgan Stewart For Laughing At His Coachella Performance
- Billie Eilish Is 'Appalled And Embarrassed' After Video Surfaces Showing Her Mouthing Along To Racial Slur
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"That's not at all gonna be, or will be, and hopefully it's not been the experience with me," he continued. "There's nothing more exciting to me that I get to work with Blake Lively and have all of her. I mean, that's what I want!"
He went on to say that he wanted It Ends With Us to be "healing" and "affect people and touch people."
"I just know that this can be really, really special and it's gonna be special and you're the secret sauce and we're the secret sauce," he added before apologizing for sending such a long voice note. "You probably have kids all over you, and a baby on your b--- and you're listening to me ramble."
This is one of many conversations Baldoni said he will release in an attempt to clear his name as Lively accuses him of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her amid their messy legal battle.
"We plan to release every single text message between the two of them. We want the truth to be out there," his attorney said in a statement earlier this month. "We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."
TMZ reported the details of Baldoni's audio apology to Lively.