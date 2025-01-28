Justin Baldoni Admits He's a 'Very Flawed Man' in Late-Night Apology Message Sent to Blake Lively as Legal Battle Rages On

"That's not at all gonna be, or will be, and hopefully it's not been the experience with me," he continued. "There's nothing more exciting to me that I get to work with Blake Lively and have all of her. I mean, that's what I want!"

He went on to say that he wanted It Ends With Us to be "healing" and "affect people and touch people."

"I just know that this can be really, really special and it's gonna be special and you're the secret sauce and we're the secret sauce," he added before apologizing for sending such a long voice note. "You probably have kids all over you, and a baby on your b--- and you're listening to me ramble."