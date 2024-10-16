Justin Bieber 'Avoiding' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal to 'Protect' His Family After Birth of Son Jack
Justin Bieber is focusing on fatherhood as more information comes to light about Sean "Diddy" Combs' past.
After speculation began about Combs' relationship with the 30-year-old due to the music mogul’s arrest, resurfaced videos from the beginning of Bieber’s career raised questions about what their bond what was really like.
However, Bieber hopes to stay under the radar regarding the scandal.
“[He’s] avoiding the Diddy situation at all costs” to “protect his family and stay away from it altogether,” the insider shared.
The pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, just welcomed their first child, Jack, which has helped keep his mind off the headlines during this stressful time.
“[Justin] knows they won’t ever get this time back and he won’t allow any of the Diddy news to impact these special moments,” the source explained.
They added that the birth of their son has been a “dream come true” for the couple and “Hailey takes so much pride in being by Justin’s side.”
As OK! previously reported, fans alleged that Justin was a potential victim of Sean, who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16.
One clip from a 2011 interview of Sean and Justin on Jimmy Kimmel Live! added fuel to the fire.
Sean’s remarks sounded alarms when he told the “Baby” singer, who was underage at the time, to stay quiet about what the pair "does" together behind closed doors.
Another insider claimed that Justin is "completely disgusted" by the allegations against the father-of-seven, whom he met in 2009 at the start of his career.
According to the source, the Grammy winner wants "nothing to do" with the 54-year-old and has "been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy."
A second source revealed Justin "is in a hard place mentally right now. He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."
The scandal has led many close to Justin to worry about him, as he seems to be thinking about his past.
"Family members are concerned about Justin. It’s unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him," the source shared. "But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase."
Another source alleged, "Do I believe he was involved in some stupid s---? Yeah.”
Justin has previously opened up about his struggles with depression, anxiety, substance abuse and several run-ins with the law during his formative years.
"He was a teenager. He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn’t know if he would survive it. People took advantage of everything he did,” they added.
ET reported on the source's claims Justin is focusing on family right now.