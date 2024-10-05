Justin Bieber Spotted Looking Downcast After Videos of Him Alongside Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Resurface
Justin Bieber was spotted looking somber in L.A. on Friday, October 4.
The star — who has been the subject of online chatter for allegedly being connected to Sean “Diddy” Combs' abuse — was seen in his car leaving the Chateau Marmont solo.
The new dad, 30, wore a white sweatshirt and had a white and red scarf wrapped around his head as he appeared worn out.
The outing came after many have speculated the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer may have been an alleged victim of the music mogul, 54, who was recently charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
After 120 victims came forward, including many underaged individuals, fans continued to theorize about the connection between the rapper and Bieber at the start of his career.
A resurfaced 2011 Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview with Bieber and Combs added fuel to the fire.
One particular comment Combs may have sounded alarms, as he warned the “Baby” artist — who was under the age of 18 at the time — to stay silent about what the pair "does" together behind closed doors.
In the interview, the duo sat side-by-side as host Jimmy Kimmel asked them about their unexpected relationship.
Combs said he and Bieber had become pals "in a strange way," before calling the pop star his "little brother" who isn't "afraid" to call and ask for advice.
The musician continued, noting how the "record industry is a strong family," and he and his friends "have their arms around and want to protect" Bieber.
Combs then raved about how Bieber is "genuinely a nice person.”
“He's one of the greatest kids you could ever know," he stated.
In response, Bieber took Combs’ hand and explained how the “I’ll Be Missing You” vocalist bought him a Lamborghini, but he had yet to get the gift.
Kimmel queried Combs about when he’d give the youngster the luxury present.
"[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television," the music executive stated.
The audience laughed at his comment and Combs added, "Some things... everything ain't for everybody."
The resurfacing of the shocking footage came as Combs sits in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center without bail.
The 14-page indictment accused Combs of heading a criminal "enterprise" that "engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other activities, s-- trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."
Combs pleaded "not guilty" to the charges. Additionally, many of Combs’ alleged victims are suing him.
