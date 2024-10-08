Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Makes Cryptic Post as Fans Question Singer's Past Relationship With Disgraced Star Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Is Hailey Bieber chiming in on the constant speculation about Sean "Diddy" Combs' past friendship with Justin Bieber?
Amid the disgraced mogul's arrest and downfall, the model appeared to send a message to fans by uploading a 2017 photo of her husband flipping the bird at a photographer with both hands.
The new dad, 30, was shirtless in the shot, which was reportedly taken in Queensland, Australia.
Hailey, 27, simply captioned the Monday, October 7, Instagram Story, "Mood."
As OK! reported, the "Company" crooner's name has been brought up countless times after the rapper, 54, was arrested on trafficking charges since he acted as a mentor for the pop star when he first entered the music scene over a decade ago.
Fans have grown concerned about what Justin could have been exposed to in the wake of Diddy's scandal — in fact, many have turned to past interviews of the two to explain up their fears.
In a joint 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the father-of-seven revealed he was gifting the then-teenager a Lamborghini, though the vehicle wasn't officially Justin's yet.
As host Jimmy Kimmel asked when the "Baby" singer would be getting the car, the Bad Boy Records producer replied, "[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."
While it's unclear what the rapper was referring to, after he was arrested on September 16, it was revealed that Diddy held parties known as "freak offs," where he allegedly forced people to engage in sexual acts while he watched or recorded them.
Court documents claimed the mogul "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
According to lawyer Ariel Mitchell-Kidd — who is representing one of his accusers — there were three video tapes taken from Combs' residence that showed A-list celebrities performing intimate acts.
An anonymous source at the Department of Homeland Security told a news outlet of the gossip, "There are recognizable names [in footage we obtained], but I won’t confirm any of their identities. But it’s more than just that one."
Lawyer Tony Buzbee — who is representing 120 individuals suing the star — confirmed on Monday, October 7, that several celebrities could be hit with lawsuits.
"To be clear about something: if you were attending one of these ‘parties,’ if you will, and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen, that is you know that a particular drug was being used in drinks and was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem," he noted.
Page Six reported on Hailey's Instagram Story upload.