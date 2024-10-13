Justin Bieber's Family 'Concerned' as the Pop Star 'Doesn't Trust' the People Around Him After Sean 'Diddy' Combs Videos Resurface
People close to Justin Bieber have become worried about his well-being.
According to multiple sources, the pop star, 30, has appeared to be battling the demons of his past after old videos resurfaced of himself hanging out with Sean "Diddy" Combs following the rapper's arrest for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
"Family members are concerned about Justin. It’s unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him," an insider claimed. "But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase."
Bieber has been open about his fraught past and how he dealt with depression, anxiety, substance abuse and several run-ins with the law while growing up in Hollywood. "Do I believe he was involved in some stupid s---? Yeah,” another source explained. "He was a teenager. He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn’t know if he would survive it. People took advantage of everything he did."
"Justin’s done some really crazy s--- and he’s alienated the people around him. He doesn’t trust them," an additional insider alleged.
In the wake of Combs' scandal, the public grew concerned over a 2016 clip of him and the "Baby" singer when the two appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! together. "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream … for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy," Combs said while sitting next to a then-15-year-old Bieber.
The Making the Band alum hauntingly added, "He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain’t for everybody."
In 2020, Bieber, who recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Hailey Bieber, gave a telling interview about wanting to protect Billie Eilish in her rise to fame after enduring his own difficult journey.
"It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me, and turn their back on you in a second,” the "Never Say Never" crooner emotionally said. “I just want to protect her. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody.”
