Justin Bieber's Family 'Concerned' as the Pop Star 'Doesn't Trust' the People Around Him After Sean 'Diddy' Combs Videos Resurface

"Family members are concerned about Justin. It’s unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, and his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him," an insider claimed. "But saying that, Justin did go through a really bad period, a very rebellious phase."

Bieber has been open about his fraught past and how he dealt with depression, anxiety, substance abuse and several run-ins with the law while growing up in Hollywood. "Do I believe he was involved in some stupid s---? Yeah,” another source explained. "He was a teenager. He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn’t know if he would survive it. People took advantage of everything he did."