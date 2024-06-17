Justin Bieber's Mom Wishes Singer a 'Happy Father's Day' as He Prepares to Welcome His First Child With Wife Hailey: 'Best Daddy Ever'
Justin Bieber hasn't physically welcomed his first child just yet, but in his mom's eyes, he's already a father.
On Sunday, June 16, the pop star's mother, Pattie Mallette, took to Instagram to wish her son a happy Father's Day as his wife, Hailey, counts down the weeks until she gives birth to their baby.
"Happy Father’s Day Justin. You’ve always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You have so much love to give. You’re gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!! 🥰," Mallette expressed alongside a series of photos showing off Justin and her daughter-in-law's adorable baby bump.
The appreciative post comes just one month after Hailey and Justin revealed they were expecting.
The longtime lovers — who tied the knot in 2018 — announced their pregnancy via a video of the couple renewing their vows.
In the clip, Hailey's tiny baby bump was purposely visible through a white laced wedding gown.
Following the exciting pregnancy announcement, a source spilled the duo already has a name picked out "that they think is perfect," as OK! previously reported.
"They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby," the insider gushed last month. "Everyone is excited for them."
"They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby," the confidante continued.
Justin has previously been vocal about wanting to start a family, however, Hailey wanted to be a bit more patient when it came to pulling the trigger.
Back in 2020, Justin made a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he admitted, "I’d love to have myself a little tribe."
"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he quipped.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Regarding Hailey's desire to wait until the time was finally right, the Rhode Skin founder explained why she faced fears about getting pregnant during an interview in May of last year.
"I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared," she admitted. "It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."
Hailey continues to face an intense amount of hate and criticism from social media users daily.
The brunette bombshell frequently gets attacked by internet trolls claiming her husband is "unhappy" in their marriage — despite the couple constantly clarifying their relationship is stronger than ever.