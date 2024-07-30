Selena Gomez Accused of Trying to Reignite Drama With Ex Justin Bieber and His Wife Hailey by Commenting on TikTok Post
Selena Gomez's recent social media activity has caught the attention of fans for the wrong reasons.
The other day, the singer commented on a TikTok that featured a video of herself from years ago, but since the upload had ex Justin Bieber's tune "Company" playing in the background, some people thought she was trying to bring attention to their past romance.
In the Tiktok, a fan claimed Gomez's older self would never have dated her current boyfriend, Benny Blanco, which prompted the Only Murders in the Building actress to comment, "Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol."
Countless fans accused the Rare Beauty founder, 32, of trying to reignite drama with the "Baby" singer, 30, and his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, 26, with one person commenting, "She just adds fuel to the fire and then wonders why it still burns."
"Why does she keep entertaining it she has a whole new man, HELPP," another person noted, while a third said, "She’s so obsessed with him, she needs to move on."
Selena didn't respond to the claims, though she has shut down speculation in the past that she has ill will toward either of them.
Things between the women hit a peak last year, as fans accused the model and friend Kylie Jenner of making fun of the Disney Channel alum's eyebrows.
Though Hailey denied the claims, some of Selena's fans sent threats to the Rhode beauty founder, prompting Selena to demand the hate train come to an end.
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," the "Single Soon" crooner stated. "This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ❤️."
Hailey expressed her gratitude to her husband's on-off ex, noting the two "have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."
"While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," the pregnant star continued. "Things can be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended."
"We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself," she added.
The two girls were pitted against each other due to their relationships with Justin, as Selena dated the pop star on and for years before he eventually started dating Hailey. His and the model's first fling was short-lived, and he eventually rekindled things with Selena, only to break up again not long after.
A few months later, Justin and Hailey became engaged and went on to tie the knot in 2018.
In a 2023 interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Hailey referred to the alleged feud as "completely made up," "twisted" and a "perpetuated narrative."