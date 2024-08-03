Justin Bieber Kisses and Cradles Wife Hailey's Growing Bump as They Await Baby No. 1: Photos
Who’s excited for baby Bieber?!
On Saturday, August 3, Justin Bieber, 30, shared a series of photos alongside his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, 27, as they kissed each other and cradled her baby bump.
In the images, Hailey wore a skintight red dress to show off her stomach along with yellow heels, a “B” necklace and her classic slicked back bun. Meanwhile, Justin sported black and white loafers, a black shirt, baggy khaki shorts and a gray hat.
In some of the snaps, the duo — who tied the knot in 2018 — smooched as Hailey held her growing belly.
Fans of the duo, who are eagerly awaiting the birth of first child, couldn’t help but gush over the adorable couple.
“So cute ❤️❤️❤️,” one user penned, while another raved, “Love u guys ❤️❤️.”
“So excited for you both,” a third person added, as a fourth individual declared, “My favorite couple ❤️❤️.”
The celebs have not been strangers to sharing their pregnancy journey online, as Hailey frequently shares updates on her growing bump via Instagram, while Justin has not stopped uploading images of himself and the Rhode Skin founder.
While the lovebirds appear to be at their happiest, some social media users recently accused Justin’s ex Selena Gomez of trying to stir up drama with the soon-to-be parents.
The speculation began when the “Single Soon” singer, 32, commented on a TikTok that featured a video of herself from years ago, however, because the footage had Justin’s song "Company" playing in the background, some fans thought she was highlighting her on-again off-again romance with the “Sorry” artist.
In the clip, an individual claimed Gomez's older self would never have dated her current boyfriend, Benny Blanco, to which the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote, "Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol."
Multiple users went on the accuse the pop star of attempting to reignite the chatter about her and the "Baby" crooner’s past.
"She just adds fuel to the fire and then wonders why it still burns," one person penned of the situation, while another said, "Why does she keep entertaining it she has a whole new man, HELPP."
A third claimed, "She’s so obsessed with him, she needs to move on."
Though Selena did not address the backlash, she has shut down rumors that she has beef with both Justin in Hailey in the past.