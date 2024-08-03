OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > celeb pregnancy
OK LogoPHOTOS

Justin Bieber Kisses and Cradles Wife Hailey's Growing Bump as They Await Baby No. 1: Photos

Composite photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first baby after being married six years.

By:

Aug. 3 2024, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Who’s excited for baby Bieber?!

On Saturday, August 3, Justin Bieber, 30, shared a series of photos alongside his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, 27, as they kissed each other and cradled her baby bump.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber kisses cradles hailey growing bump await baby photos
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced she was pregnant via Instagram.

In the images, Hailey wore a skintight red dress to show off her stomach along with yellow heels, a “B” necklace and her classic slicked back bun. Meanwhile, Justin sported black and white loafers, a black shirt, baggy khaki shorts and a gray hat.

In some of the snaps, the duo — who tied the knot in 2018 — smooched as Hailey held her growing belly.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the duo, who are eagerly awaiting the birth of first child, couldn’t help but gush over the adorable couple.

“So cute ❤️❤️❤️,” one user penned, while another raved, “Love u guys ❤️❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber kisses cradles hailey growing bump await baby photos
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Fans of Justin and Hailey Bieber can't get enough of their adorable pregnancy pictures.

Article continues below advertisement

“So excited for you both,” a third person added, as a fourth individual declared, “My favorite couple ❤️❤️.”

The celebs have not been strangers to sharing their pregnancy journey online, as Hailey frequently shares updates on her growing bump via Instagram, while Justin has not stopped uploading images of himself and the Rhode Skin founder.

Article continues below advertisement

While the lovebirds appear to be at their happiest, some social media users recently accused Justin’s ex Selena Gomez of trying to stir up drama with the soon-to-be parents.

The speculation began when the “Single Soon” singer, 32, commented on a TikTok that featured a video of herself from years ago, however, because the footage had Justin’s song "Company" playing in the background, some fans thought she was highlighting her on-again off-again romance with the “Sorry” artist.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber kisses cradles hailey growing bump await baby photos
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey kissed each other while posing for a series of couple photos.

MORE ON:
celeb pregnancy
Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, an individual claimed Gomez's older self would never have dated her current boyfriend, Benny Blanco, to which the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote, "Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol."

Multiple users went on the accuse the pop star of attempting to reignite the chatter about her and the "Baby" crooner’s past.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber kisses cradles hailey growing bump await baby photos
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018 after they began dating in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

"She just adds fuel to the fire and then wonders why it still burns," one person penned of the situation, while another said, "Why does she keep entertaining it she has a whole new man, HELPP."

A third claimed, "She’s so obsessed with him, she needs to move on."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Though Selena did not address the backlash, she has shut down rumors that she has beef with both Justin in Hailey in the past.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.