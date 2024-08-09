Justin Bieber Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Scruffy Facial Hair, Fan Jokes Singer's New Look Will 'Scare' His and Hailey's Baby: Photo
Justin Bieber is embracing a new look.
The singer was nearly unrecognizable in his Thursday, August 8, Instagram selfie, as he sported a beige hat, narrow sunglasses and scruffy facial hair.
The star's photo divided fans, with some expressing they weren't digging the new look.
"Please shave so Baby Bieber doesn’t get jumpscared [sic] thank you 🙏🏼💜," one person quipped in the comments section, referring to how wife Hailey Bieber is pregnant with their first child together.
"You look so old man but you're awesome🔥," said another.
On the other hand, one individual called Justin a "beautiful papa," while a second wrote, "I love hot dads."
It was just a few days earlier that the pop star, 30, posted several photos of himself alongside his pregnant wife, 27, who announced they were expecting back in May.
Since then, the model has shared countless details of her pregnancy journey, admitting she almost kept the happy news a secret for even longer than she did.
"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it," she explained to W Magazine. "I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."
"I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly," Hailey shared. "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."
The Rhode skincare founder added that she also felt the need to keep things on the down low due to online bullies.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she spilled. "'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."
"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be," Hailey said, "but I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the online trolls, an insider told a news outlet, "Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy."
"Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives," the source gushed. "Their bond is stronger than ever."