Justin Bieber Going Through a 'Hard Time' as Singer Struggles to Feel 'Like His Usual Self': Source
Is Justin Bieber alright?
The famed singer sparked concerns for his overall well-being after uploading photos of himself crying over the weekend.
Further fueling fans' worries, a source claimed Bieber is struggling mentally.
"Justin has been facing some difficulties lately. He has been having a hard time and hasn't been feeling like his usual self," an insider spilled to a news publication regarding what's been wrong with the "Baby" hitmaker.
While he might be dealing with internal demons, he's certainly not alone, as his wife, Hailey, remains a strong support system for the 30-year-old star.
"Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle," the confidante admitted of the Rhode Skin founder — who tied the knot with Justin in 2018. "They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other."
"They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better," the source concluded.
Aside from the noticeable tears streaming down Justin's face in his latest Instagram photo dump, fans were left quite surprised by the "Stay" singer's new look, which featured grown-out facial hair complete with both a beard and a mustache.
"Omg who are you?" one shocked fan wrote, as another said: "Omg he look like completely different person!!!"
"What the f---," a third follower added, while an admirer declared, "Yeah that’s my man and I stand by him."
While it's unclear what is causing Justin's mental health battle, the pop star and his wife most recently landed themselves in headlines after debunking incessant rumors about their marriage.
As speculation swirled about a potential divorce, Hailey was quick to lay the rumors to rest herself, as she took to Instagram with a stern message for her haters at the beginning of March.
"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong," Hailey insisted in reference to alleged information anonymously shared to online gossip sites without any specific celebrity's name or real proof to back it up.
The brunette bombshell noted the claims are "made out of thin air" and "come from the land of delusion."
"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it," the 27-year-old concluded.
Days prior, Hailey seemed to prove all was good between the married couple after sharing a sweet post for Justin's 30th birthday.
"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭," Hailey gushed on March 1. "That was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are."
"Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍," she added.
