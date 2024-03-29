'This Woman Is So Obsessed': Hailey Bieber Gets Fans Riled Up After Reigniting Alleged Selena Gomez Feud With Beyoncé Post
Hailey Bieber may have awoken the internet trolls again.
The Rhode Beauty founder took to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 29, to share a screenshot of Beyoncé's cover of the song "Jolene" from her new album Cowboy Carter. However, social media users seemed to think the update was throwing shade at Selena Gomez.
"Whew 😤" Bieber wrote alongside the screenshot of the album cover for the music icon's latest release.
In the song, previously made famous by Dolly Parton, the lyrics depict a woman who flirted with someone else’s spouse, which fans seemed to correlate with the past alleged love triangle between the model, her husband, Justin Bieber and the Only Murders in the Building actress.
"Hailey Bieber’s obsession with Selena Gomez needs to be studied," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"She is this way just because doesn't have confidence with herself the karma for Hailey will bite harder," a second brutally added.
"This woman is so obsessed," another chimed in about the alleged feud.
While some came down hard on the famous offspring, others swiftly came to her defense. "So Hailey can’t listen to a song?" one questioned.
"Well first, Hailey is reposting a newly released song and if you instantly think Selena feels hit then that's on you," a fifth added.
In 2022, Bieber claimed there was no beef between herself and Gomez, who dated the "Baby" singer for years, and emphasized how hard it's been to deal with the harsh public narrative. "It’s all respect. It’s all love," she stated in an interview.
"Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her," the model noted.
"I would never want to get into a relationship and get engaged and be married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really, like, closed for you,’” Bieber noted of her partner's past relationship with the former Disney Channel star. "I know for a fact that we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed."
The cover girl doubled down in 2023 about how people on social media take the alleged feud too far. "It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous," Bieber said in an interview last year.
"I’m not OK with the kind of division that it caused. I don’t like this whole idea of ‘team this person’ and ‘team that person’ — I’m just not about that," she made clear.