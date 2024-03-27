An old and cringeworthy video of Sean "Diddy" Combs and a 15-year-old Justin Bieber has resurfaced on social media in light of the human trafficking accusations and sexual assault lawsuit against the music mogul.

In the clip, the rapper and Bieber, now 30, are talking to the camera about their plan to spend two days straight together — though Diddy was scarce on the details of what they would be doing.