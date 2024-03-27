'This Is Terrifying to Watch': 'Concerning' Video of Diddy and 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber Resurfaces After Rapper Is Accused of Trafficking
An old and cringeworthy video of Sean "Diddy" Combs and a 15-year-old Justin Bieber has resurfaced on social media in light of the human trafficking accusations and sexual assault lawsuit against the music mogul.
In the clip, the rapper and Bieber, now 30, are talking to the camera about their plan to spend two days straight together — though Diddy was scarce on the details of what they would be doing.
"Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream," the "Coming Home" vocalist, 54, said.
Combs pointed out that years ago, he was Usher's legal guardian, and though he didn't have "legal guardianship" of the "Baby" singer, "for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. So we gonna go full — buck full crazy."
"Going crazy," Bieber replied.
Social media users found the footage uncomfortable, especially after two of Combs' homes were raided in relation to the shocking allegations made against him.
"Watch the play of nervous emotion across Justin's face in the entire video," one person on X commented, while another simply declared of the stars' interaction, "This is crazy."
"That's just every level of creepy," admitted a third individual, with a fourth writing, "This is terrifying to watch."
Others called the video "concerning."
As OK! reported, some of Combs' properties were raided by the feds on Monday, March 25, as part of a human trafficking investigation. He also faces a sexual assault lawsuit from music producer Rodney Jones.
The father-of-seven and his lawyer have denied the accusations in a public statement.
"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," attorney Aaron Dyer expressed of the raid. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," the lawyer continued. "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."