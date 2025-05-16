Justin Bieber Says He's 'Not Among' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Victims Amid Rapper's Trial
Justin Bieber is setting the record straight after rumors swirled online that he was sexually abused by former mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs.
“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” Bieber’s reps told a news outlet Thursday night, May 15.
Sources close to the 31-year-old pop star told the outlet that Combs — who is now facing a s-- trafficking trial — never molested Bieber in any way, shutting down speculation that’s been growing online.
Fans even resurfaced a 2009 YouTube video from Bieber’s official channel, titled "JUSTIN BIEBER's 48 HRS with DIDDY!!" The clip shows Combs, who was 40 at the time, gifting a then-15-year-old Bieber a sports car — with a strange promise attached.
“Then, when you get 18, you get the house,” Combs said, pointing at a mansion.
Combs then looked into the camera and added, “Right now [Bieber’s] having 48 hours with his boy,” before things got even weirder.
“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing cannot really be disclosed,” he said. “For the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go buck full crazy.”
That clip quickly raised eyebrows as fans started dissecting Bieber’s facial expressions, claiming the teen looked uncomfortable.
“His smiles look fake. I wonder how scared he was back then and why his parents didn’t protect him,” one user wrote.
Another added, “If that isn't the face of Oh God please help me, get me away from this psycho... I don't know what is.”
A third said, “That explains Bieber condition now.”
More online users chimed in with disturbing theories.
“Bieber sold himself out to be where he is now. At 15, I 100 percent knew I didn't want to be r---- or b---- drilled,” one user commented.
“This is creepy,” another person simply said.
Bieber’s health has also been a topic of concern among fans lately. With the trial against Combs grabbing headlines, some people have speculated whether Bieber — who was mentored by the music mogul early in his career — may have been exposed to something damaging behind-the-scenes.
"Well, after the abuse he surely endured at the hand of his former buddy and 'mentor' who is currently not enjoying his vacation in the MDC [Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn], this is no surprise," one person posted.
Another added, "God knows what happened to him or what Diddy did or didn't do but something is obviously preying on his mind."
A source said the singer was “completely disgusted” by the disturbing claims made against Combs.
The new dad has reportedly been advised to “stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy,” according to a source.
“Justin is in a hard place mentally right now,” the insider added. “He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”
TMZ released Bieber’s statement.