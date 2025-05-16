Justin Bieber Says He's 'Not Among' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Victims Amid Rapper's Trial

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” Bieber’s reps told a news outlet Thursday night, May 15.

Sources close to the 31-year-old pop star told the outlet that Combs — who is now facing a s-- trafficking trial — never molested Bieber in any way, shutting down speculation that’s been growing online.