Usher Mysteriously Deletes All of His Tweets Following Friend Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Bombshell Arrest

On Sunday, September 22, Usher's account was clean of any posts, media and replies. However, a few of the entertainer's highlights still remain.

Social media users were confused by the move, with one person questioning, "Whoa. Apparently @Usher has deleted his entire Twitter /@X history Why would someone high profile do that?"

"Nobody on Usher’s team said ‘deleting 7K posts is going to look crazy as h--- given the circumstances?'," a second chimed in.