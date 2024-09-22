Usher Mysteriously Deletes All of His Tweets Following Friend Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Bombshell Arrest
Usher seems to be wiping the slate clean.
Fans noticed the "Confessions" singer, 45, deleted all of his tweets off of his X, formerly known as Twitter, account after his close pal Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York for charges related to racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
On Sunday, September 22, Usher's account was clean of any posts, media and replies. However, a few of the entertainer's highlights still remain.
Social media users were confused by the move, with one person questioning, "Whoa. Apparently @Usher has deleted his entire Twitter /@X history Why would someone high profile do that?"
"Nobody on Usher’s team said ‘deleting 7K posts is going to look crazy as h--- given the circumstances?'," a second chimed in.
"Usher scrapping his entire Twitter history says everything we need to know," another stated about the strange move.
The Superbowl Halftime performer's interesting online activity comes as some people in the music industry have come to Sean's defense after he was taken into custody. As OK! previously reported, Ray J claimed he had never seen any criminal activity take place at the Making the Band alum's home.
“We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out,” the "Hit It First" rapper, 43, claimed during a recent interview. “I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about and I never knew they existed."
Sean, 54, is currently being held without bail in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after Judge Andrew L. Carter deemed him a danger and a flight risk.
Following the mogul's arrest on Monday, September 16, his legal team put out a statement which read, "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."
"He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court," they continued in their message.