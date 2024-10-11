'H--- No!': Usher Reveals He'd Never Let His Children Live With Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Resurfaced 2016 Interview

"I got a chance to see some things … I don't know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy," Usher told Stern. "There were very curious things taking place and I didn't necessarily understand it."

The award-winning artist now shares kids Usher Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with ex-wife Tameka Foster, as well as daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2, with current wife Jennifer Goicoechea.

When asked if he'd ever allow his own children to stay with Combs — for a stint that used to be called Puffy Flavor Camp — he replied, "H--- no!"