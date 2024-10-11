'H--- No!': Usher Reveals He'd Never Let His Children Live With Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Resurfaced 2016 Interview
Usher confessed he would never want his own children to stay with Sean "Diddy" Combs like he did in a resurfaced 2016 interview with Howard Stern.
The "OMG" singer went to live with the controversial music producer for a year when he was only 14 years old, after manager L.A. Reid asked Combs to "teach" the teen his "swagger."
"I got a chance to see some things … I don't know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy," Usher told Stern. "There were very curious things taking place and I didn't necessarily understand it."
The award-winning artist now shares kids Usher Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with ex-wife Tameka Foster, as well as daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2, with current wife Jennifer Goicoechea.
When asked if he'd ever allow his own children to stay with Combs — for a stint that used to be called Puffy Flavor Camp — he replied, "H--- no!"
When Usher returned to Diddy's home, his manager claimed "nothing about" 15-year-old Usher "seemed juvenile" anymore.
"I was turning him over to the wildest party guy in the country at an age when I still needed to get his mother's permission, but he went to New York for almost a year," he said in his book Sing To Me: My Story Of Making Music, Finding Magic And Searching For Who's Next. "I didn't know whether I was being irresponsible or having an epiphany. I would never be sure flavor camp worked until he came back."
In 2004, Usher revealed the disgraced rapper introduced him to "a totally different set of s---," clarifying that he meant "s--, specifically."
"S-- is so hot in the industry, man. There was always girls around," he continued. "You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an o---. You never knew what was going to happen."
As OK! previously reported, Combs' Los Angeles and Miami properties were raided by the FBI in April in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.
Five months later, he was taken into police custody and charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
He was denied bail and will remain behind bars until his trial, which is set for May 2025.