Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Checking If Justin Bieber Was Wearing a Wire in Clip That Resurfaced After Mogul's Trafficking Charges: Watch
Questionable videos featuring Sean "Diddy" Combs are resurfacing on social media in the wake of his arrest and s-- trafficking charges.
In one weird clip, people accused the record producer of trying to check if Justin Bieber was wearing a wire during a brief encounter.
In the video, the mogul, 54, and the dad-of-one, 30, exchanged a few words that can't be heard before Combs taps Bieber's chest and abdomen a few times. He then lays his palm on the singer's chest and leans in to whisper something to him for several seconds before the "Baby" crooner hops back into his car.
X users were quick to respond, with one commenting, "Definitely checking for a wire."
"This was really creepy. Displayed paranoia from diddy & fear from Bieber," one person noticed, while a third said, "All these videos you see now, you look at in whole new light of understanding."
Others felt the pop star looked uncomfortable during the chat and thought the singer could have fallen victim to Combs' alleged predatory behavior.
This isn't the only video between the music stars that's popped up this year, as another showed the dad-of-seven alongside a then 15-year-old Bieber and telling the camera they'll be hanging out for two days straight.
"Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose," Combs vaguely stated, "but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream."
"For the next 48 hours, he’s with me," declared the "I'll Be Miss You" vocalist. "So we gonna go full — buck full crazy."
"Going crazy," Bieber replied.
"These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber. This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING," one person tweeted after seeing the clip. "We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!!!"
"With all that's going on with P. Diddy lately, this video says it all. Diddy is a weirdo who definitely groomed Justin Bieber and many others," one individual alleged.
As OK! reported, after Combs was arrested on Monday, September 16, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The rapper, who plead not guilty, was denied bail for a second time on Wednesday, September 18.
Combs' lawyer Teny Geragos continues to insist his client is innocent.
"They did say in court today, they've talked to 50 witnesses. We said the same thing. We've been doing a parallel investigation every single step of the way," the attorney said on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show CUOMO. "There's the same kind of universe of people here that he's been around. We've been, we're talking, we're talking to people to show that we have a case. He's fighting. He's innocent, and he's going to be able to show it."