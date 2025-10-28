Justin Bieber's Strict Definition of Cheating Leaves Fans Divided: 'Impossible Standard'

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber proved he only has eyes for his wife, Hailey Bieber, during his latest livestream. The 31-year-old pop star opened up about what he defines as cheating while speaking about his beliefs at a table with friends. During the Twitch stream, Justin preached about how even the mere thought of another woman counts as being unfaithful in his eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

"If you ever think about a woman with lust, it's already cheating"

- Justin bieber 🗣 pic.twitter.com/84Z7xlffIz — Elo (@luvshelo) October 26, 2025 Source: @luvshelo/X Justin Bieber chatted with friends about what counts as cheating.

"If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it — committing adultery, or whatever," the "Sorry" singer declared. "It’s like the same thing — if it even crosses your mind for one second," he added, snapping his finger to emphasize the potential quick thought.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Says Treating a Man 'With Anger' Is the Same as 'Killing a Man'

Source: @luvshelo/X Justin Bieber recently announced he'll be livestreaming almost every day.

In comparison, Justin claimed, "If you treat a man with anger or something, it’s the same as killing a man." Despite being seen over the weekend with a shaved face, Justin still had a full beard in the viral video of his recent livestream. In the clip, the "Peaches" hitmaker sported a pink zip-up hoodie layered over a white T-shirt, as he sat at a table with his pals and ate In-N-Out Burger.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Criticized for His Definition of Cheating

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber claimed thinking about another woman counts as cheating.

Justin's speech about cheating left fans divided on social media, as some agreed with his statement while others thought people should be deserving of a little more wiggle room when it comes to staying faithful to their partners. "Biologically speaking all men in a relationship will still feel attracted and lustful towards other woman," one individual argued. "Anybody who says the opposite is lying to make himself look moral/loyal. What differs a man from a boy is how he reacts to those thoughts. Same with everything in life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Some social media users disagreed with Justin Bieber's definition of cheating.

"Justin out here acting like he’s hosting Sunday school when half his songs sound like confessions from the cheating section," someone else snubbed, while third person claimed it was an "impossible standard to maintain, but I bet girls love to believe this lie." Meanwhile, a fourth social media user declared, "This is so false for anything in life," as another added, "you can’t control your thoughts if you act on them yes thats wrong but a thought doesn't mean anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Defend Justin Bieber for Being 'Fully About His Wife'

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber has been married to his wife, Hailey, since 2018.