or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Bieber's Strict Definition of Cheating Leaves Fans Divided: 'Impossible Standard'

Photo of Justin Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber shared his beliefs behind staying faithful.

Profile Image

Oct. 28 2025, Published 8:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber proved he only has eyes for his wife, Hailey Bieber, during his latest livestream.

The 31-year-old pop star opened up about what he defines as cheating while speaking about his beliefs at a table with friends.

During the Twitch stream, Justin preached about how even the mere thought of another woman counts as being unfaithful in his eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @luvshelo/X

Justin Bieber chatted with friends about what counts as cheating.

"If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it — committing adultery, or whatever," the "Sorry" singer declared.

"It’s like the same thing — if it even crosses your mind for one second," he added, snapping his finger to emphasize the potential quick thought.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Says Treating a Man 'With Anger' Is the Same as 'Killing a Man'

Image of Justin Bieber recently announced he'll be livestreaming almost every day.
Source: @luvshelo/X

Justin Bieber recently announced he'll be livestreaming almost every day.

In comparison, Justin claimed, "If you treat a man with anger or something, it’s the same as killing a man."

Despite being seen over the weekend with a shaved face, Justin still had a full beard in the viral video of his recent livestream.

In the clip, the "Peaches" hitmaker sported a pink zip-up hoodie layered over a white T-shirt, as he sat at a table with his pals and ate In-N-Out Burger.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Criticized for His Definition of Cheating

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Justin Bieber claimed thinking about another woman counts as cheating.
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber claimed thinking about another woman counts as cheating.

Justin's speech about cheating left fans divided on social media, as some agreed with his statement while others thought people should be deserving of a little more wiggle room when it comes to staying faithful to their partners.

"Biologically speaking all men in a relationship will still feel attracted and lustful towards other woman," one individual argued. "Anybody who says the opposite is lying to make himself look moral/loyal. What differs a man from a boy is how he reacts to those thoughts. Same with everything in life."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of some social media users disagreed with Justin Bieber's definition of cheating.
Source: MEGA

Some social media users disagreed with Justin Bieber's definition of cheating.

"Justin out here acting like he’s hosting Sunday school when half his songs sound like confessions from the cheating section," someone else snubbed, while third person claimed it was an "impossible standard to maintain, but I bet girls love to believe this lie."

Meanwhile, a fourth social media user declared, "This is so false for anything in life," as another added, "you can’t control your thoughts if you act on them yes thats wrong but a thought doesn't mean anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Defend Justin Bieber for Being 'Fully About His Wife'

Image of Justin Bieber has been married to his wife, Hailey, since 2018.
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber has been married to his wife, Hailey, since 2018.

Justin also received a lot of support for his beliefs, however, as some argued his dedication to faith allowed him to understand the concept.

"More people need to focus on how important it is to not make a graven image — especially in your mind. Scripture makes life easier and not harder," a fan explained, as another admirer gushed: "We love a married man who's fully about his wife!"

"He is the best," a third supporter expressed, as a fourth fan confessed, "Few understand this. I gotta respect him for this."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.