Justin Bieber's Strict Definition of Cheating Leaves Fans Divided: 'Impossible Standard'
Oct. 28 2025, Published 8:56 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber proved he only has eyes for his wife, Hailey Bieber, during his latest livestream.
The 31-year-old pop star opened up about what he defines as cheating while speaking about his beliefs at a table with friends.
During the Twitch stream, Justin preached about how even the mere thought of another woman counts as being unfaithful in his eyes.
"If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it — committing adultery, or whatever," the "Sorry" singer declared.
"It’s like the same thing — if it even crosses your mind for one second," he added, snapping his finger to emphasize the potential quick thought.
Justin Bieber Says Treating a Man 'With Anger' Is the Same as 'Killing a Man'
In comparison, Justin claimed, "If you treat a man with anger or something, it’s the same as killing a man."
Despite being seen over the weekend with a shaved face, Justin still had a full beard in the viral video of his recent livestream.
In the clip, the "Peaches" hitmaker sported a pink zip-up hoodie layered over a white T-shirt, as he sat at a table with his pals and ate In-N-Out Burger.
Justin Bieber Criticized for His Definition of Cheating
Justin's speech about cheating left fans divided on social media, as some agreed with his statement while others thought people should be deserving of a little more wiggle room when it comes to staying faithful to their partners.
"Biologically speaking all men in a relationship will still feel attracted and lustful towards other woman," one individual argued. "Anybody who says the opposite is lying to make himself look moral/loyal. What differs a man from a boy is how he reacts to those thoughts. Same with everything in life."
"Justin out here acting like he’s hosting Sunday school when half his songs sound like confessions from the cheating section," someone else snubbed, while third person claimed it was an "impossible standard to maintain, but I bet girls love to believe this lie."
Meanwhile, a fourth social media user declared, "This is so false for anything in life," as another added, "you can’t control your thoughts if you act on them yes thats wrong but a thought doesn't mean anything."
Fans Defend Justin Bieber for Being 'Fully About His Wife'
Justin also received a lot of support for his beliefs, however, as some argued his dedication to faith allowed him to understand the concept.
"More people need to focus on how important it is to not make a graven image — especially in your mind. Scripture makes life easier and not harder," a fan explained, as another admirer gushed: "We love a married man who's fully about his wife!"
"He is the best," a third supporter expressed, as a fourth fan confessed, "Few understand this. I gotta respect him for this."