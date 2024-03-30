Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son King Shares Cryptic Message After Being Handcuffed by the Feds During Father's Home Raids
King Combs has seemingly addressed father Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal issues after the producer’s homes were raided on Monday, March 25.
“Stop with the cap,” the 25-year-old penned on snapchat.
The cryptic message, which translates to quit lying, seemed to be directed at the investigators who are looking into the musician’s involvement in s-- trafficking.
Following the raid on Monday, Sean’s lawyer Aaron Dyer slammed the search of the properties as a "gross overuse of military-level force."
"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Dyer said on Tuesday, March 26.
"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," he added. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."
Despite the brood not being arrested, King and brother Justin Combs, 30, were handcuffed.
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer continued.
"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," he added. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."
While Sean’s attorney seems to think he is not responsible for these crimes, R. Kelly’s procecutor Nadia Shihata weighed in on Homeland Security's ongoing investigation, which they have apparently been "modeling" it after that of the "Trapped in the Closet" artist.
In 2022, R. Kelly was found guilty on eight counts of trafficking and one count of racketeering and sentenced to 30 years behind bars.
"Obviously, taking an overt step and investigation of searching two homes means the investigation is well underway here," Nadia said.
"They've clearly have probable cause to believe a federal crime has been committed and that evidence of that crime or multiple crimes would be found in the two locations that they searched," she continued. "And if I'm P Diddy ... or his lawyers, I'd be very concerned at this point."
The investigation into Sean came after the rapper was hit with several rape allegations.
His ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura alleged he sexually assaulted physically abused her when they were together, while another Jane Doe also accused Sean of gang-raping her with former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and a third man in Manhattan when she was 17 years old.