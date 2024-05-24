OK Magazine
Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Excited to Welcome a Baby Into This World' as It’s 'A New Chapter' for the Couple

justin hailey bieber excited baby new chapter pregnant
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram
By:

May 24 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Justin Bieber can't wait to have a baby, baby, baby, oh.

The award-winning artist revealed his wife Hailey Bieber's pregnancy earlier this month via Instagram, where the couple simultaneously uploaded a video of the lovebirds renewing their vows more than five years after tying the knot in 2018.

justin hailey bieber excited baby new chapter pregnant
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber can't wait to welcome their little one.

The announcement came in the midst of rampantly spreading rumors about a potential divorce, however, news they were expecting appeared to wipe the whispers away — for now.

"It’s no secret that Hailey and Justin have had their issues," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the Rhode Skin founder and her husband. "But they’re really excited to welcome a baby into this world."

justin hailey bieber excited baby new chapter pregnant
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber revealed she was pregnant earlier this month.

"They see this new chapter as a chance to put the past behind them," an insider explained of the parents-to-be.

Ahead of the baby's arrival, Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, have reportedly been reading books and taking parenting classes to ensure they are prepared when the model gives birth to their little one.

justin hailey bieber excited baby new chapter pregnant
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The Rhode Skin founder showed off her baby bump via Instagram recently.

"They’re also talking very seriously about moving somewhere to raise their little one in peace, away from the craziness of L.A.," the confidante confessed. They noted that Hawaii — where Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, now lives — is at the top of their list.

The couple is also allegedly considering a suburb or New York, where Hailey grew up, as relocation options.

"The main thing is they want a serene environment," the source detailed. "Somewhere they can grow and thrive as a family."

Hailey previously opened up about her fears in bringing a child into the world, as she doesn't want her kid to experience the criticism and hate fame brought both her and Justin throughout the years.

justin hailey bieber excited baby new chapter pregnant
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018.

In a May 2023 interview, the brunette bombshell admitted, "I literally cry about this all the time," in regard to her anxiety about having a baby.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," Hailey — who continues to constantly receive hate from fans of Justin's ex Selena Gomez — explained at the time.

Looking ahead at becoming a mom, the American socialite noted: "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Source: OK!

Life & Style spoke to a source about how Hailey and Justin are "excited" to welcome their baby.

