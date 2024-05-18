OK Magazine
Justin and Pregnant Hailey Bieber 'Endured a Serious Rough Patch' — But Are Now 'Happier Than They’ve Ever Been'

May 18 2024

After Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself crying on social media, fans were concerned about his well-being, but it turns out they were happy tears, as the singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are expecting baby No. 1.

“They’ve been through a lot, and recently endured a serious rough patch, but they came out the other side and are now happier than they’ve ever been,” a confidante noted. “It’s a dream come true for the both of them.”

haileybieber
Source: @hailiebieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber showed off her baby bump on Instagram on May 15.

As OK! previously reported, Hailey, 27, was absent from the Met Gala on May 6, but she later confirmed the news she's currently with child.

On May 9, she shared a video via Instagram of the pair renewing their vows as she displayed her baby bump. Of course, people were elated over the news. Kendall Jenner wrote, "ahhhh here come the tears again ❤️," while Kim Kardashian gushed, "I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Gigi Hadid added, "Yayayayyaaaaaa."

haileybieber
Source: @hailiebieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting baby No. 1.

According to an insider, the duo, who got married in September 2018, already have a moniker in mind.

haileybieber
Source: @hailiebieber/instagram

The pair married in 2018.

"They have a name that they think is perfect," an insider revealed, noting: "They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

"Everyone is excited for them," the confidante gushed. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby."

haileybieber
Source: @hailiebieber/instagram

Hailey Bieber shared she wanted kids.

The A-listers are over the moon about expanding their family.

"They feel so blessed," the insider said. "They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed."

Hailey has been candid about wanting to be a mother for a long time.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try [to start a family]," the makeup mogul revealed during a 2022 interview. "But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take."

