Justin and Pregnant Hailey Bieber 'Endured a Serious Rough Patch' — But Are Now 'Happier Than They’ve Ever Been'

After Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself crying on social media, fans were concerned about his well-being, but it turns out they were happy tears, as the singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are expecting baby No. 1.

“They’ve been through a lot, and recently endured a serious rough patch, but they came out the other side and are now happier than they’ve ever been,” a confidante noted. “It’s a dream come true for the both of them.”