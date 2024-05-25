Nicki Minaj Claims She Is Being 'Sabotaged' After Arrest in Amsterdam for Alleged Weed Possession

The performer also shared remarks about the situation on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down."

"This is Amsterdam BTW, where weed is legal," Minaj noted in another upload. "And the ppl who weigh it ain’t here told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest."