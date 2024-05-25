OK Magazine
Nicki Minaj Claims She Is Being 'Sabotaged' After Arrest in Amsterdam for Alleged Weed Possession

May 25 2024, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

The Queen of Rap couldn’t get out of this mess!

On Saturday, May 25, Nicki Minaj, 41, was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on suspicion of possession of "soft drugs," according to RadarOnline.com, however, the star later claimed she had been set up on Instagram.

Source: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Before her arrest, the musician had performed in the city on Thursday, May 23, as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and was scheduled to play at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester later tonight.

In Instagram Live footage, the “Super Bass” singer can talking with Dutch police officer who alleged she was being detained "because you're carrying drugs."

"I'm not carrying drugs," Minaj replied in frustration. When the cop demanded she enter a vehicle to go to the police station, she insisted that "I need a lawyer present now."

nicki minaj
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam on suspicion of possession of 'soft drugs.'

Minaj also shared posts on social media, alleging a bigger conspiracy behind her arrest.

"They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them. Put it on the plane. Now saying they’re waiting on customs," she penned.

"This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal," Minaj, who has been married to Kenneth Perry since 2019, claimed.

nicki minaj
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj is known as the "Queen of Rap."

The performer also shared remarks about the situation on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down."

"This is Amsterdam BTW, where weed is legal," Minaj noted in another upload. "And the ppl who weigh it ain’t here told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest."

nicki minaj
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj married Kenny Perry in 2019.

The Grammy winner then shared further thoughts on a supposed larger conspiracy at hand, "They're being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc. This is how they plant things in your luggage."

She continued: "They try to make me book another jet every time. All b/c I fired mngmnt who I found out for years were adding on 30-50K on my jet & pocketing it. I fired a tour mngr recently who was doing the same thing & mad he got the boot. Their goal is to make me late, & to pocket 40K. They’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER."

