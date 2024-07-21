Jessica Biel Has 'Moved on' From Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest: 'It Doesn’t Seem to Matter What He Does'

As OK! reported, the dad-of-two, 43, was pulled over after going through a stop sign and swerving on the road. Despite his glassy eyes in his viral mugshot, the *NSYNC alum alleged he had just one martini that night.

The 7th Heaven star reportedly brushing off the incident wouldn't be the first time she didn't publicly reprimand her spouse, as in 2019, he was seen getting too close for comfort with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 35.