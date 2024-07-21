Jessica Biel Has 'Moved on' From Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest: 'It Doesn’t Seem to Matter What He Does'
Is Jessica Biel turning a blind eye to husband Justin Timberlake's bad behavior?
The singer was arrested for a DWI in the Hamptons last month, but his wife seemed to be in a good mood when she was back in the celeb hotspot over the July 4th weekend.
"Even though getting a DUI [sic] is very serious, she was in the Hamptons over the weekend [of July 5] acting like she didn’t have a care in the world," an insider spilled to a magazine. "She’s clearly moved on from everything that has happened. Justin screwed up again, yet she didn’t seem to be fazed by it."
As OK! reported, the dad-of-two, 43, was pulled over after going through a stop sign and swerving on the road. Despite his glassy eyes in his viral mugshot, the *NSYNC alum alleged he had just one martini that night.
The 7th Heaven star reportedly brushing off the incident wouldn't be the first time she didn't publicly reprimand her spouse, as in 2019, he was seen getting too close for comfort with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 35.
"Jessica is good at turning the other way," the source pointed out. "Justin is lucky. It doesn’t seem to matter what he does."
On that occasion, Timberlake did speak out to apologize for his actions – though he denied cheating on Biel, 42.
"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," his Instagram post began.
"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better," the "Mirrors" vocalist continued.
"This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake concluded. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."
JT also stirred up controversy late last year when ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, 42, released her shocking memoir. In the tome, the pop star detailed their teenaged romance, revealing he encouraged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant with their child.
This past January, she apologized for publicizing the personal anecdote, but Timberlake appeared to ignore her, as just days later at his concert, he blurted out onstage, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody!"
Spears' fans attacked the former boy band member for his words, with even the Princess of Pop herself rescinding her original apology.
In Touch reported on Biel seemingly brushing off Timberlake's DWI.