Justin Timberlake Was 'Very Unbalanced' During Failed Field Sobriety Test, Rookie Cop Who Arrested Singer Reveals
New details have emerged regarding Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest — and they don't seem to back his not guilty plea.
New police documents revealed the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer refused to take a breathalyzer test three times before being "very unbalanced" during a series of field sobriety evaluations, causing rookie cop Michael Arkinson to take Timberlake into police custody on June 18.
Arkinson initially pulled Timberlake over for blowing through a stop sign in Sag Harbor, N.Y., however, after approaching the A-list celebrity's vehicle, the officer noticed the former *NSYNC frontman's allegedly "bloodshot and glassy eyes," with the "odor of [an] alcoholic beverage emanating from [his] breath," the arrest papers detailed.
In addition to the seemingly clear signs of intoxication, Timberlake failed to successfully complete a walk-and-turn test after not following instructions given by the law enforcement officer.
The test was meant to have the Friends With Benefits actor take nine heel-to-toe steps forward in a straight line before Timberlake was asked to turn and repeat the instructions — expect Arkinson claimed in the police report that the "Mirrors" singer turned [the] wrong way" and "used [his] heel."
The field sobriety test also required Timberlake, 43, to stand on one foot for 30 seconds without moving — which he failed to do.
Instead, the dad-of-two — who shares his sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, with his wife, Jessica Biel, 42, — couldn't maintain his balance and had both feet back on the ground before the allotted time ran out.
After failing more than one part of the field sobriety procedures and showcasing known signs of alcohol consumption, Arkinson made the professional decision to handcuff Timberlake and bring him into custody.
During the arrest, Arkinson was required to list all items Timberlake had in his possession — which included a black vape pen, a Rolex watch, a gold ring and $306 in cash, the police report revealed.
New details regarding the Palmer star's arrest come just days after Timberlake pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated via a virtual appearance at his arraingement on Friday, August 2,
During his online court hearing, Justice Carl Irace suspended The Social Network actor's driver's license and permission to drive in New York.
Timberlake has vehemently denied driving his vehicle while under the influence, as he claimed at the time of his arrest that he only had "one martini and followed" his friends home.
TMZ obtained police documents regarding Timberlake's arrest.