Justin Timberlake Shares New Photos Of 'Dream Partner' Jessica Biel For Her Birthday: 'Aging Like A Fine Wine'

justin timberlake new photos jessica biel birthday
Source: @justintimberlake/instagram
By:

Mar. 3 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake made sure to shower his señorita with love on her special day! To mark wife Jessica Biel's 41st birthday on Friday, March, 3, the singer uploaded a multitude of personal photos from their years together, penning a sweet tribute to go with it.

justin timberlake jessica biel
Source: @justintimberlake/instagram

"Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most b*****, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for. And today is her bday!" he gushed in the caption. "I’m so glad you were born, my love. And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back. —Huz."

The snaps depicted the parents-of-two hiking, golfing and seemingly sitting in the audience at an awards show.

justin timberlake jessica biel
Source: @justintimberlake/instagram

While Biel didn't comment on the post, she did share her own Instagram snaps to celebrate, showing herself and JT, 42, clad in matching sunglasses.

"Birthday vibes so bright I had to see it with my third eye," she wrote. "Thanks for all the lovely wishes!"

As OK! previously shared, the duo allegedly hit a rough patch when Biel's career , as her busy schedule shifted their workload at home.

At the time, a source told OK! the *NSYNC alum wasn't "thrilled about" being Mr. Dad, but they eventually overcame the issues.

In fact, the Emmy nominee told a reporter just last year that despite experiencing "ups and down like everybody," she's "still the happiest."

The brunette beauty credited her man for keeping the spark alive, explaining, "he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating.'"

justin timberlake jessica biel
Source: @jessicabiel/instagram

"It's so true. You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority," she acknowledged. "And do the things that you love together. It's not always easy, as we all know, but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."

The couple proved they were going strong when they had a private vow renewal in October 2022 to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

