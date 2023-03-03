Justin Timberlake Shares New Photos Of 'Dream Partner' Jessica Biel For Her Birthday: 'Aging Like A Fine Wine'

"Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most b*****, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for. And today is her bday!" he gushed in the caption. "I’m so glad you were born, my love. And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back. —Huz."

The snaps depicted the parents-of-two hiking, golfing and seemingly sitting in the audience at an awards show.