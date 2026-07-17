or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Vanessa Haydon
OK LogoHEALTH

'She's a Fighter': Kai Trump Says Her Mom Vanessa Will Be 'Fine' Amid Cancer Battle

Composite photo of Kai Trump and Vanessa Trump.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram;MEGA

Kai Trump called her mom, Vanessa, a 'fighter' as she goes through radiation treatments for cancer.

July 17 2026, Updated 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump, 19, shared that her mother, Vanessa Trump, is doing "better" and pushing through b----- cancer treatments. Speaking on Fox News, the rising University of Miami golfer acknowledged the toll of radiation but praised her mother's resilience, stating, "She'll be fine.”

Vanessa, the 48-year-old ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., first announced her b----- cancer diagnosis to the public in May, noting she was working closely with her medical team after an initial procedure.

"She's a fighter,” Kai told Fox & Friends on Thursday, July 16. “Obviously radiation takes a toll on your body... but she's a fighter. If anyone can go through it... She's a fighter. She'll be fine."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @foxandfriends

The family, including Vanessa's five children, Don Jr., and her boyfriend, Tiger Woods, have been providing continuous support throughout her recovery.

Despite dealing with his own heavily publicized legal and health challenges following a March 2026 DUI arrest and subsequent rehab stay in Switzerland, Tiger, 50, has made Vanessa's health his primary focus.

Vanessa publicly acknowledged his devotion on Instagram, sharing a photo with him and captioning it, "My strength through it all!"

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Shows Support for Kai's Mom

Image of Ivanka Trump showed support for Kai's mom, Vanessa, after her cancer diagnosis.
Source: MEGA;@kaitrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump showed support for Kai's mom, Vanessa, after her cancer diagnosis.

Insiders reported to Page Six that Tiger has remained by her side throughout surgery and radiation, adding that he is immensely proud of how positive she has stayed and that he truly believes she will make a full recovery.

Her former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump was among the first to publicly send love, writing on Vanessa's health announcement, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you, mama.”

Vanessa has kept the public informed via targeted updates on her Instagram account while requesting privacy for her healing journey.

MORE ON:
Vanessa Haydon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa Trump Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Image of Kai Trump's mom, Vanessa, announced her cancer diagnosis in May.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump's mom, Vanessa, announced her cancer diagnosis in May.

She broke the news about her diagnosis on Instagram in May, writing, "While this isn't the news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan." She added that she was "staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."

A month later, Vanessa shared a follow-up after undergoing an operation. She wrote, "Over the past four weeks, I've been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward." She also revealed she would soon be "starting the second stage of my treatment.”

'Strongest Person I Know'

Image of Kai Trump called her mom the 'strongest person' she knows.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump called her mom the 'strongest person' she knows.

Immediately following the initial announcement in May, Kai posted a photo with Vanessa, captioning it, "Strongest person I know. Love you."

While walking the red carpet at the 2026 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 15, the collegiate golfer told reporters, "My mom's doing good... She's doing better.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.