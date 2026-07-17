'She's a Fighter': Kai Trump Says Her Mom Vanessa Will Be 'Fine' Amid Cancer Battle

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Kai Trump, 19, shared that her mother, Vanessa Trump, is doing "better" and pushing through b----- cancer treatments. Speaking on Fox News, the rising University of Miami golfer acknowledged the toll of radiation but praised her mother's resilience, stating, "She'll be fine.” Vanessa, the 48-year-old ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., first announced her b----- cancer diagnosis to the public in May, noting she was working closely with her medical team after an initial procedure. "She's a fighter,” Kai told Fox & Friends on Thursday, July 16. “Obviously radiation takes a toll on your body... but she's a fighter. If anyone can go through it... She's a fighter. She'll be fine."

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"She's a fighter."



Kai Trump says her mom is doing "better" after being diagnosed with breast cancer.



"Obviously radiation takes a toll on your body... but she's a fighter. If anyone can go through it... She's a fighter. She'll be fine." pic.twitter.com/m1RECstTL7 — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 16, 2026 Source: @foxandfriends

The family, including Vanessa's five children, Don Jr., and her boyfriend, Tiger Woods, have been providing continuous support throughout her recovery. Despite dealing with his own heavily publicized legal and health challenges following a March 2026 DUI arrest and subsequent rehab stay in Switzerland, Tiger, 50, has made Vanessa's health his primary focus. Vanessa publicly acknowledged his devotion on Instagram, sharing a photo with him and captioning it, "My strength through it all!"

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Ivanka Trump Shows Support for Kai's Mom

Source: MEGA;@kaitrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump showed support for Kai's mom, Vanessa, after her cancer diagnosis.

Insiders reported to Page Six that Tiger has remained by her side throughout surgery and radiation, adding that he is immensely proud of how positive she has stayed and that he truly believes she will make a full recovery. Her former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump was among the first to publicly send love, writing on Vanessa's health announcement, "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you, mama.” Vanessa has kept the public informed via targeted updates on her Instagram account while requesting privacy for her healing journey.

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Vanessa Trump Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump's mom, Vanessa, announced her cancer diagnosis in May.

She broke the news about her diagnosis on Instagram in May, writing, "While this isn't the news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan." She added that she was "staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me." A month later, Vanessa shared a follow-up after undergoing an operation. She wrote, "Over the past four weeks, I've been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward." She also revealed she would soon be "starting the second stage of my treatment.”

'Strongest Person I Know'

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump called her mom the 'strongest person' she knows.