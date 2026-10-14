Kai Trump Undergoes Second Wrist Surgery After Suffering Painful Injury While Golfing: 'I Made the Best Decision for My Long-Term Health'
Oct. 14 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai underwent another painful surgery after sustaining a wrist injury while playing golf last month.
The University of Miami student, 19, suffered the incident after she played in the Golfweek Fall Challenge tournament.
Kai — who is the daughter of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — shared a candid post on social media on Wednesday, October 14, where she explained the situation.
Alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her left arm in a sling and IVs stuck in her forearms at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, the golfer penned: "While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love."
Kai Trump Shared Her Road to Recovery Will 'Take Time'
"It’s certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I’m choosing to embrace this one with patience, and a whole lot of determination," she continued.
"Recovery will take time, but I’m incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people who continue to lift me up, encourage me, and remind me that every challenge is an opportunity to grow. Having the right people by your side makes all the difference, and I couldn’t be more grateful," she stated.
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Kai Trump Endured a Wrist Injury Last Month
Kai went on to thank her doctors and the medical staff who operated on her, adding: "For now, it’s all about healing, and trusting the process. I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love. I’ll be back before you know it, stronger and more grateful than ever!"
Back in September, the social media star explained in a vlog she was hoping to avoid a surgical procedure and get back on the putting green sometime this month.
Kai Trump Previously Braved a Wrist Operation in January
She noted she was receiving "stem cell" injections from pain specialist Dr. Jeffrey Wiegers in an effort to combat the contusion.
While Kai didn't suffer a complete tear during the Golfweek Fall Challenge, she did developed a small "sliver" involving the cartilage and ligaments in her wrist.
The influencer previously underwent another operation for her left wrist back in January, saying at the time she she did surgery “to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex.”