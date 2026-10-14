Kai Trump Undergoes Second Wrist Surgery After Suffering Painful Injury While Golfing: 'I Made the Best Decision for My Long-Term Health'

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Source: @KAITRUMPGOLFER/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump wounded her wrist after taking part in a collegiate golf tournament in September.

Kai — who is the daughter of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — shared a candid post on social media on Wednesday, October 14, where she explained the situation. Alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed with her left arm in a sling and IVs stuck in her forearms at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, the golfer penned: "While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love."

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Kai Trump Shared Her Road to Recovery Will 'Take Time'

Source: @KAITRUMPGOLFER/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump said on social media she will be taking some time to heal.

"It’s certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I’m choosing to embrace this one with patience, and a whole lot of determination," she continued. "Recovery will take time, but I’m incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people who continue to lift me up, encourage me, and remind me that every challenge is an opportunity to grow. Having the right people by your side makes all the difference, and I couldn’t be more grateful," she stated.

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Kai Trump Endured a Wrist Injury Last Month

Source: @KAITRUMPGOLFER/INSTAGRAM 'I'll be back before you know it, stronger and more grateful than ever,' Kai Trump said.

Kai went on to thank her doctors and the medical staff who operated on her, adding: "For now, it’s all about healing, and trusting the process. I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love. I’ll be back before you know it, stronger and more grateful than ever!" Back in September, the social media star explained in a vlog she was hoping to avoid a surgical procedure and get back on the putting green sometime this month.

Kai Trump Previously Braved a Wrist Operation in January

Source: @KAITRUMPGOLFER/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump previously went through a wrist surgery this past January.