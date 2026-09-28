Kai Trump Says Security Is 'Always With Me' at University of Miami: 'It's Kind of Hard to Walk Anywhere'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET
Donald Trump’s granddaughter gave fans an inside glimpse at her life as a college student.
In her Q&A vlog titled "Answering Your MOST Asked Questions About College," posted on Saturday, September 26, University of Miami freshman Kai Trump addressed the logistics of handling campus with security.
When asked about her Secret Service team, "Yeah, my security guards are always with me. They always walk with me."
Inside Kai Trump's Life at School
As the president's granddaughter, her daily routine on campus includes a full security detail. She noted that it is "kind of hard to walk anywhere" and described it as "rough out there."
The 19-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump said she hasn’t spent a single weekend at college and instead goes home to Jupiter, Fla., which is an hour and twenty minutes from her Miami apartment.
She explained that her schedule as a D1 college athlete is exhausting, packed with early-morning workouts, intense golf practice, and regular classes. Escaping campus on weekends feels like a full vacation, letting her relax and recover.
Rather than hanging around the Miami social scene, she prioritizes family time and her training.
"I’m here for golf. I’m not here to party in Miami, so I guess it’s okay,” she said, adding, "college life is fun. When you're a student-athlete, that makes it hard to be honest with you."
The college coed said golfing has taken up much of her collegiate life.
- Kai Trump Admits She Hasn’t Spent a Single Weekend at College as Freshman Goes Home to Escape From Grueling Golf Schedule: 'It's Just Like Vacation'
- Kai Trump's Fans Cause Major Secret Service Security Panic at Golf Tournament: 'There's a Lot of Wackos'
- Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Challenges Him to a Golf Match After He Claims She Still Can't Beat Him: Watch
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Kai Trump Injured Herself
"I feel like I haven't really explored Miami yet because I'm so busy with the golf and stuff like that,” Kai explained.
During her first official collegiate tournament for the University of Miami Hurricanes at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, her game derailed early.
"There must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard. Hit it, it felt like a shock on my arm," she shared.
On the 10th hole, she swung her driver and aggravated the wrist. She partially tore the cartilage and ligaments in her left wrist — the same one that required a major stabilizing surgery last year.
Battling intense pain, she pushed through and finished the tournament rather than withdrawing. She shot a 78-76-81 (+22), finishing tied for 102nd out of 120 players.