Kai Trump Says Security Is 'Always With Me' at University of Miami: 'It's Kind of Hard to Walk Anywhere'

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Donald Trump’s granddaughter gave fans an inside glimpse at her life as a college student. In her Q&A vlog titled "Answering Your MOST Asked Questions About College," posted on Saturday, September 26, University of Miami freshman Kai Trump addressed the logistics of handling campus with security. When asked about her Secret Service team, "Yeah, my security guards are always with me. They always walk with me."

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Inside Kai Trump's Life at School

Source: MEGA Kai Trump said her security team is 'always' with her at college.

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump goes to her mom's house every weekend.

Rather than hanging around the Miami social scene, she prioritizes family time and her training. "I’m here for golf. I’m not here to party in Miami, so I guess it’s okay,” she said, adding, "college life is fun. When you're a student-athlete, that makes it hard to be honest with you." The college coed said golfing has taken up much of her collegiate life.

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Kai Trump Injured Herself

Source: MEGA Kai Trump admitted she hasn't 'explored' Miami, Fla., because she's too busy with golf.

"I feel like I haven't really explored Miami yet because I'm so busy with the golf and stuff like that,” Kai explained. During her first official collegiate tournament for the University of Miami Hurricanes at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, her game derailed early. "There must have been some cart path underneath that ground because it was very hard. Hit it, it felt like a shock on my arm," she shared.

Source: MEGA Kai Trump injured her wrist again not long after having surgery on it.