Kaia Gerber Is 'Still Struggling' as She Comes Out of Grief 'Cocoon' 3 Weeks After Beloved Brother Presley's Sudden Death: Source
Oct. 13 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Kaia Gerber has been keeping a low profile following her brother Presley Gerber's sudden death on September 20.
The Shards star, 25, reportedly has been taking cover at her Los Angeles home with her boyfriend Lewis Pullman as she stays out of the spotlight.
Kaia Gerber Has 'No Appetite' Amid Her Heartache
“She had a little cocoon there with friends stopping by. She tried her best to hold it together, but she was not eating much, she had no appetite, which is hard for her as she has said in the past she suffers from 'disordered eating,'" a source told an outlet on Monday, October 12.
Kaia is "still struggling” with the loss of Presley as she continues to “stay at home” with the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 33.
“She was in total shock so it was a big emotional process just to come to the realization that she would never see her brother again. Everyone in the family is worried about her," the insider continued.
“She also has not cut her hair or done her nails, and she has been in sweats the whole time. Her mom has encouraged her to keep a routine going to help deal with grief," the source alleged.
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Kaia Gerber Emerged at a Los Angeles Gym on October 11
The Saturday Night actress — who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber — was spotted for the first time out and about since Presley's passing at a Los Angeles gym on October 11.
Cindy, 60, and Rande, 64, are also rallying around their daughter as she deals with the loss of her beloved sibling.
The influencer died at the age of 27 while he was at a rehab facility in Santa Monica, Calif., last month. He dealt with various drug and mental health issues throughout his life.
George Clooney Has Been Helping Console Kaia Gerber's Family
“Cindy and Rande have really been there for Kaia, as has George [Clooney],” the insider went on. “They are bending over backwards to make sure she is OK.”
Lewis also has been Kaia's "rock" for the last three weeks since the tragedy, as "he can look after her [and] they are closer than ever."
George, 65, — who's been a close friend of Kaia's family for years — continues to be standing by their side throughout the last few weeks.
The Oscar winner visited the model at her California residence two days after Presley's death, and also has been "taking shifts" with comforting Cindy, Rande and Kaia.