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Everything to Know About Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's 2 Children — Daughter Kaia and Late Son Presley

cindy crawford rande gerber children presley kaia
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who have been married since 1998, share two children: Presley and Kaia.

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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The Gerber family is mourning the loss of Presley Gerber.

Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, raised their two children — Presley and Kaia Gerber — in Malibu while balancing their respective careers.

"We enjoy spending time together and we also try to have dinner as a family every night," the supermodel said in a 2012 interview. "Maybe two nights a week we're actually out at events, but the rest of the time we are sitting down, having family dinners at home. We have a pretty normal life considering all the craziness around us."

The couple also revealed they coordinated their work schedules to ensure at least one parent was home with their children whenever the other had to travel.

"We're fortunate. We do what we love and can also set our schedules as we wish. As Cindy said, one of tries to stay around. If I'm traveling she stays, and vice versa," Rande said.

Cindy then described their children as her and Rande's "greatest accomplishment."

Scroll down to learn more about the couple's two children, Presley and Kaia.

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Presley Gerber

cindy crawford rande gerber children presley kaia
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have been married for nearly three decades.

Cindy and Rande welcomed their first child, Presley, on July 2, 1999.

Presley followed in the footsteps of his supermodel mother, stepping into the fashion industry as a teenager. After signing with IMG Models, he made his runway debut for Moschino when he was 16.

As he gained recognition in the industry, Presley walked the runway for several major fashion houses, including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry. His career also extended beyond the runway, with editorial features in The New York Times Style Magazine and GQ Style and campaigns for Celine, Calvin Klein, Pepsi and Omega.

Presley also teamed up with Kaia for a Calvin Klein campaign and appeared alongside Cindy in a Pepsi Super Bowl commercial in 2018.

In a 2018 Town & Country interview, Cindy revealed Presley was living in their guesthouse to have "more freedom."

"Buit somehow he still comes over for every meal and to do his laundry," said the mom-of-two.

For Cindy, Presley — who got his mom's famous beauty mark on his right cheek — looked more like her than Kaia did.

"When we're together, you can really see it," she told Vuori in a Mother's Day interview.

As his career progressed, Presley became increasingly open about his mental health struggles.

During a 2023 appearance on the "Studio 22" podcast, he said, "Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do."

Three months after his final appearance at a June event, Presley died at a rehabilitation facility on September 20. He was 27.

Authorities noted that there was no indication of foul play but are investigating his death as a suspected overdose.

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Kaia Gerber

cindy crawford rande gerber children presley kaia
Source: MEGA

Presley and Kaia Gerber shared a close bond.

Born on September 3, 2001, Kaia began her modeling career at age 10 when she posed for Versace's Young Versace line.

According to Cindy, Kaia began showing an interest in modeling at around age 7, playing dress-up and staging pretend photoshoots and runway shows. During the play sessions, the matriarch would give her daughter tips on posing, body positioning and facial expressions.

"I don't think it's interesting. Yes, I know that's what's in style now. But I said I feel as if people want to see a personality," she told Town & Country. "It's not appropriate for every show, but I think that Kaia has found those little places. Like with the Anna Sui show she just did. Even though no one else was doing turns, all of a sudden she threw one in."

Reflecting on her "nepo baby" status and the privilege of growing up with a supermodel mother, The Shards actress acknowledged the advantages she had in pursuing her own career during a January 2023 interview with Elle.

"I won't deny the privilege that I have," she shared. "Even if it's just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for."

In addition to modeling, Kaia has ventured into acting, taking on roles in television shows such as American Horror Story, Overcompensating and Palm Royale.

Her film credits include Babylon, Bottoms and Mother Mary, among others.

Kaia is currently in a relationship with actor Lewis Pullman, following her previous romances with Wellington Grant, Pete Davidson, Jacob Elordi and Austin Butler.

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