Everything to Know About Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's 2 Children — Daughter Kaia and Late Son Presley

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The Gerber family is mourning the loss of Presley Gerber. Cindy Crawford and her husband, Rande Gerber, raised their two children — Presley and Kaia Gerber — in Malibu while balancing their respective careers. "We enjoy spending time together and we also try to have dinner as a family every night," the supermodel said in a 2012 interview. "Maybe two nights a week we're actually out at events, but the rest of the time we are sitting down, having family dinners at home. We have a pretty normal life considering all the craziness around us." The couple also revealed they coordinated their work schedules to ensure at least one parent was home with their children whenever the other had to travel. "We're fortunate. We do what we love and can also set our schedules as we wish. As Cindy said, one of tries to stay around. If I'm traveling she stays, and vice versa," Rande said. Cindy then described their children as her and Rande's "greatest accomplishment." Scroll down to learn more about the couple's two children, Presley and Kaia.

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Presley Gerber

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have been married for nearly three decades.

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Kaia Gerber

Source: MEGA Presley and Kaia Gerber shared a close bond.