'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Teases Elijah Scott Wedding Rumors
Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry playfully hinted at the swirling rumors that she's engaged to boyfriend Elijah Scott.
On a Thursday, December 8, Instagram Story, Lowry highlighted a fan question asking her if they'd "talked about marriage" yet as a couple.
The reality star responded to the question by sharing a muted video of her and Elijah sitting next to each other, while her partner appeared to mouth the word "yes" and wink at the camera.
Lowry teasingly captioned the video, "I want a good wedding/anniversary date & I can’t think of any," and left a spot for fans to suggest dates.
This comes after the 16 and Pregnant personality confirmed she was not only pregnant with twins, but she'd also secretly welcomed her fifth child, a baby boy named Rio, some time last year.
"As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again, he's been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me," she said during a recent podcast appearance. "It was rough [last year] with the lawsuit, the depression that I dealt with, and everything else. So, he has been really a joy for all of us."
Aside from Rio, who she shares with Scott, she also has Creed, 3, Lux, 5, Lincoln, 9, and Isaac, 13. As for the twins, Lowry explained she got pregnant before a trip to Thailand.
"I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea," she said on the October 27, episode of the "Barely Famous" podcast. "So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am."
"Well, to be fair, I mean, this is my ... sixth pregnancy, like six and seven for me," she said, hinting she was expecting twins. "And I've gotten pregnant when I'm not actually ... like I've tracked my ovulation and I've gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."
As Lowry and Scott await the birth of their new babies, they are also ready to start special holiday traditions of their own to pass down to the kids.
"We haven’t celebrated Christmas in five or more years. Between years of fighting with my kids dads over holidays and my kids being fortunate with ‘things’ all year I gave up Christmas," Kailyn wrote via Instagram in early December. "Their dads have big families and lots of cousins, so it just feels like the best option. I guess things will look a little different this year."